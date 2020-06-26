16423 Wilton Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill

This lovely, beautifully remodeled home is waiting and ready for YOU! The 4 bedroom, one full and one three quarter bath home with approximately 1,588 sq ft has been recently remodeled with new flooring, cabinets, counters, smooth ceilings and fresh paint throughout. The warm and welcoming garden and front porch lead you to the quaint front door and into the spacious, open, great room encompassing the living/dining area and kitchen with rich, complementing accent tile and newer appliances. It's an entertainers delight with an additional family room and quaint side patio perfect for a barbeques with family and friends. The master bedroom with private, upgraded bath is a pleasant surprise. All bedrooms of this single story home have gleaming wood floors and a handsome ceiling fan. Don't miss the additional space beyond the family room, perfect for a craft room, ping pong table or cozy reading area. Step out to the quiet, parklike backyard, sit back and soak in the warmth of the sun or take in all of the wonders of nature. This turnkey home is centrally located, close to award winning Torrance schools, shopping and restaurants. Easy access to the 405, 90 and 110 freeways.