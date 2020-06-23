All apartments in Torrance
Find more places like 1638 Iris Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Torrance, CA
/
1638 Iris Ave
Last updated April 20 2019 at 7:05 AM

1638 Iris Ave

1638 Iris Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Torrance
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1638 Iris Avenue, Torrance, CA 90503
Madrona

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
media room
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
media room
2 Bedrooms
2 Bathrooms
1600 sqft
Rent: $2275
Deposit: $1600
1-year lease required

All adult occupants must apply. NO COSIGNERS.

ATTENTION: THIS IS NOT AN APARTMENT. THIS RENTAL IS FOR THE ENTIRE 2ND FLOOR OF A 2-STORY HOUSE WHICH HAS ITS OWN KITCHEN, ITS OWN LIVING ROOM, 2 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHROOMS, AND AN ATTIC. THERE IS ONE ENTRANCE ON THE FIRST FLOOR THAT IS SHARED WITH TENANTS WHO LIVE ON THE FIRST FLOOR. THE 2ND FLOOR IS PRIVATE. WE ON THE FIRST FLOOR DO NOT GO UPSTAIRS (We have our own kitchen and bathroom on the 1st floor). THE HOUSE THEREFORE IS SHARED BUT THE 2nd FLOOR IS YOURS. THE HOUSE IS LARGE - THE PEOPLE UPSTAIRS AND PEOPLE DOWNSTAIRS RARELY SEE EACH OTHER. THE ENTIRE 2nd FLOOR IS 1600sqft - LARGER THAN MOST APARTMENTS.

You share no walls with other units. Perfect for those who are tired of apartment living.

NOT AVAILABLE UNTIL MAY 21st.
I will not charge rent from May 21st through May 31st. Must sign the lease and submit the deposit before moving anything in. 1st rent payment is due June 1st.

UTILITIES INCLUDED (Electricity, water, gas, trash). Electric heating in the house (which we never had to use), personal heaters and air conditioners are extra so you will be expected to cover the energy costs for those items. Everything else is covered.

Wi-Fi INCLUDED.

WASHER & DRYER ALSO INCLUDED and is easily accessible on the first floor.

Details:

This rental comprises the entire 2nd floor of a large 2-story 4 bdrm house in Torrance. The area upstairs is large (1600sqft) with 2 bedrooms 2 baths, a huge living room (23x18) with a large picture window, a kitchen with plenty of cabinet & counter space, a dishwasher, and an attached dining room. There is also an attic (20x13) that can be used for storage.

The large master bedroom is huge (20x20) with a massive closet that spans the full length of a 20ft wall, and there’s an attached bathroom with a standing shower. The other bedroom is 13x13 and has two closets with plenty of shelving space. There is a 2nd large bathroom in the hallway with two sinks, a tub, and a shower.

Washer and Dryer are easily accessible on the first floor. Washer & Dryer is shared with the other tenants on the first floor.

HOUSE LAYOUT AND LOCATION:
This is an older house built in the early 70s. It's clean and very roomy. It’s located in a decent, safe neighborhood in central Torrance just down the street from Del Amo mall. Restaurants, movie theaters, shops, supermarkets, parks, banks, and a post office are all very close.
• There are 2 studio rooms downstairs. 2 people live downstairs and they share their own kitchen (yes there are two kitchens in this house :) and a bathroom. All occupants in the house share the washer & dryer on the first floor. I occupy one of the rooms downstairs and I manage the rent, maintenance, and upkeep of the property for the owner.
• There is one parking space in the driveway and plenty of parking on the street out front.
• There is also a garage that is used for storage by the occupants on the 1st floor; not for parking. If you have a motorcycle, however, you’re welcome to store it there.

REQUIREMENTS: (Please read carefully)
• All potential adult occupants must have stable employment and must verify income.
• Must have a credit score of 635 or better.
• NO COSIGNERS.
• NO EVICTIONS and NO CONVICTIONS of any sort in your history.
• No bankruptcies that show up on your credit report.
• No smoking inside. Outside smoking okay.
• Must enter into a 1-year lease.
• All adults must apply, and each must pass a background and credit check w/ owner. There is a $45 application fee.
• No pets, please.

If interested please reply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1638 Iris Ave have any available units?
1638 Iris Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 1638 Iris Ave have?
Some of 1638 Iris Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1638 Iris Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1638 Iris Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1638 Iris Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1638 Iris Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 1638 Iris Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1638 Iris Ave offers parking.
Does 1638 Iris Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1638 Iris Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1638 Iris Ave have a pool?
No, 1638 Iris Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1638 Iris Ave have accessible units?
No, 1638 Iris Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1638 Iris Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1638 Iris Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Emerald Victoria Apartments
3553 Emerald St
Torrance, CA 90503
The CitiZen South Bay on Anza
23418 Anza Avenue
Torrance, CA 90505
Emerald West Apartments
3910 Emerald St
Torrance, CA 90503
Parkview on Yukon
16705 Yukon Ave
Torrance, CA 90504
Tuscany Villas Apartments
3471 Maricopa St
Torrance, CA 90503
Alta South Bay
22433 S Vermont Ave
Torrance, CA 90502
Ocean West Apartments
22636 Ocean Ave
Torrance, CA 90505
Tuscany Villas Apartments
3450 Maricopa St
Torrance, CA 90503

Similar Pages

Torrance 1 BedroomsTorrance 2 Bedrooms
Torrance Apartments with BalconyTorrance Apartments with Parking
Torrance Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Glendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CA
Downey, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAWhittier, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest TorranceSouthwood Riviera
Delthome

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles