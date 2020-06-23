1638 Iris Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage air conditioning media room some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry Property Amenities parking garage internet access media room

2 Bedrooms

2 Bathrooms

1600 sqft

Rent: $2275

Deposit: $1600

1-year lease required



All adult occupants must apply. NO COSIGNERS.



ATTENTION: THIS IS NOT AN APARTMENT. THIS RENTAL IS FOR THE ENTIRE 2ND FLOOR OF A 2-STORY HOUSE WHICH HAS ITS OWN KITCHEN, ITS OWN LIVING ROOM, 2 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHROOMS, AND AN ATTIC. THERE IS ONE ENTRANCE ON THE FIRST FLOOR THAT IS SHARED WITH TENANTS WHO LIVE ON THE FIRST FLOOR. THE 2ND FLOOR IS PRIVATE. WE ON THE FIRST FLOOR DO NOT GO UPSTAIRS (We have our own kitchen and bathroom on the 1st floor). THE HOUSE THEREFORE IS SHARED BUT THE 2nd FLOOR IS YOURS. THE HOUSE IS LARGE - THE PEOPLE UPSTAIRS AND PEOPLE DOWNSTAIRS RARELY SEE EACH OTHER. THE ENTIRE 2nd FLOOR IS 1600sqft - LARGER THAN MOST APARTMENTS.



You share no walls with other units. Perfect for those who are tired of apartment living.



NOT AVAILABLE UNTIL MAY 21st.

I will not charge rent from May 21st through May 31st. Must sign the lease and submit the deposit before moving anything in. 1st rent payment is due June 1st.



UTILITIES INCLUDED (Electricity, water, gas, trash). Electric heating in the house (which we never had to use), personal heaters and air conditioners are extra so you will be expected to cover the energy costs for those items. Everything else is covered.



Wi-Fi INCLUDED.



WASHER & DRYER ALSO INCLUDED and is easily accessible on the first floor.



Details:



This rental comprises the entire 2nd floor of a large 2-story 4 bdrm house in Torrance. The area upstairs is large (1600sqft) with 2 bedrooms 2 baths, a huge living room (23x18) with a large picture window, a kitchen with plenty of cabinet & counter space, a dishwasher, and an attached dining room. There is also an attic (20x13) that can be used for storage.



The large master bedroom is huge (20x20) with a massive closet that spans the full length of a 20ft wall, and there’s an attached bathroom with a standing shower. The other bedroom is 13x13 and has two closets with plenty of shelving space. There is a 2nd large bathroom in the hallway with two sinks, a tub, and a shower.



Washer and Dryer are easily accessible on the first floor. Washer & Dryer is shared with the other tenants on the first floor.



HOUSE LAYOUT AND LOCATION:

This is an older house built in the early 70s. It's clean and very roomy. It’s located in a decent, safe neighborhood in central Torrance just down the street from Del Amo mall. Restaurants, movie theaters, shops, supermarkets, parks, banks, and a post office are all very close.

• There are 2 studio rooms downstairs. 2 people live downstairs and they share their own kitchen (yes there are two kitchens in this house :) and a bathroom. All occupants in the house share the washer & dryer on the first floor. I occupy one of the rooms downstairs and I manage the rent, maintenance, and upkeep of the property for the owner.

• There is one parking space in the driveway and plenty of parking on the street out front.

• There is also a garage that is used for storage by the occupants on the 1st floor; not for parking. If you have a motorcycle, however, you’re welcome to store it there.



REQUIREMENTS: (Please read carefully)

• All potential adult occupants must have stable employment and must verify income.

• Must have a credit score of 635 or better.

• NO COSIGNERS.

• NO EVICTIONS and NO CONVICTIONS of any sort in your history.

• No bankruptcies that show up on your credit report.

• No smoking inside. Outside smoking okay.

• Must enter into a 1-year lease.

• All adults must apply, and each must pass a background and credit check w/ owner. There is a $45 application fee.

• No pets, please.



If interested please reply.