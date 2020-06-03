All apartments in Torrance
163 Via Los Altos

163 Via Los Altos · No Longer Available
Location

163 Via Los Altos, Torrance, CA 90277
Riviera

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Super charming one level traditional style home offers 3 bedroom, 2 bathrooms including a true master bedroom with a large walk-in closet. Lovely hardwood floors throughout. Custom kitchen and dinning room that open up to a spacious deck in the backyard ideal for entertaining. Nice grassy area in the backyard, finished garage perfect for storage or another entertaining area. From the front porch and living room of this home nice views of the calming ocean. This home perfectly remodeled is a must see.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

