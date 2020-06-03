163 Via Los Altos

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Super charming one level traditional style home offers 3 bedroom, 2 bathrooms including a true master bedroom with a large walk-in closet. Lovely hardwood floors throughout. Custom kitchen and dinning room that open up to a spacious deck in the backyard ideal for entertaining. Nice grassy area in the backyard, finished garage perfect for storage or another entertaining area. From the front porch and living room of this home nice views of the calming ocean. This home perfectly remodeled is a must see.