Torrance, CA
1520 Beech Avenue
Last updated May 12 2020 at 7:44 AM

Location

1520 Beech Avenue, Torrance, CA 90501
Olde Torrance

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
fireplace
fireplace
on-site laundry
parking
garage
2-3 bed (bonus room), 2 bath, 1539 SF, oversize 1-car garage. $2595/month, $5,000 security deposit.NO PETS. NO SMOKING.Call Roger Hart for more info (310)781-2000.

Peaceful Old Torrance home for lease on a beautiful tree-lined street. This is the front house of a two-on-a-lot. Featuring 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms plus a large enclosed bonus room that can be used as an additional bedroom/office/play area, a large family room with fireplace, an open kitchen with oversized skylights and breakfast nook, and the convenience of an in-home laundry room. Also boasts new flooring in living room and dining room areas, plenty of natural lighting, an oversized 1-car garage with alley access, and cozy shared yard with the back unit, plus a sectioned off garden area. NO PETS. NO SMOKING.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1520 Beech Avenue have any available units?
1520 Beech Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
Is 1520 Beech Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1520 Beech Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1520 Beech Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1520 Beech Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 1520 Beech Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1520 Beech Avenue offers parking.
Does 1520 Beech Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1520 Beech Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1520 Beech Avenue have a pool?
No, 1520 Beech Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1520 Beech Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1520 Beech Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1520 Beech Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1520 Beech Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1520 Beech Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1520 Beech Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
