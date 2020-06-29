1520 Beech Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

2-3 bed (bonus room), 2 bath, 1539 SF, oversize 1-car garage. $2595/month, $5,000 security deposit.NO PETS. NO SMOKING.Call Roger Hart for more info (310)781-2000.



Peaceful Old Torrance home for lease on a beautiful tree-lined street. This is the front house of a two-on-a-lot. Featuring 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms plus a large enclosed bonus room that can be used as an additional bedroom/office/play area, a large family room with fireplace, an open kitchen with oversized skylights and breakfast nook, and the convenience of an in-home laundry room. Also boasts new flooring in living room and dining room areas, plenty of natural lighting, an oversized 1-car garage with alley access, and cozy shared yard with the back unit, plus a sectioned off garden area. NO PETS. NO SMOKING.