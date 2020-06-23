1500 Hickory Ave 213

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities gym game room playground pool bbq/grill cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

Summerwood Park Apartments



3 BED apartment, in a quiet bedroom community, centrally located in Torrance. Close to great schools and shopping. 7 minutes from the beach. FULL AMENITIES: pool, Fitness Center, Playground, Game Room, On-site BBQs and picnic tables. LARGE, open floor plan with brand new appliances, new quartz countertops, gorgeous modern flooring, oversized patio. Come make this beautiful community your new home.

No Dogs Allowed



