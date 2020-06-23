1500 Hickory Ave 213

Amenities
Summerwood Park Apartments - Property Id: 104431
3 BED apartment, in a quiet bedroom community, centrally located in Torrance. Close to great schools and shopping. 7 minutes from the beach. FULL AMENITIES: pool, Fitness Center, Playground, Game Room, On-site BBQs and picnic tables. LARGE, open floor plan with brand new appliances, new quartz countertops, gorgeous modern flooring, oversized patio. Come make this beautiful community your new home.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/104431
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE4759171)