Last updated March 23 2019 at 10:23 AM

1500 Hickory Ave 213

1500 Hickory Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1500 Hickory Avenue, Torrance, CA 90503
Madrona

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
game room
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Summerwood Park Apartments - Property Id: 104431

3 BED apartment, in a quiet bedroom community, centrally located in Torrance. Close to great schools and shopping. 7 minutes from the beach. FULL AMENITIES: pool, Fitness Center, Playground, Game Room, On-site BBQs and picnic tables. LARGE, open floor plan with brand new appliances, new quartz countertops, gorgeous modern flooring, oversized patio. Come make this beautiful community your new home.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/104431
Property Id 104431

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4759171)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1500 Hickory Ave 213 have any available units?
1500 Hickory Ave 213 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 1500 Hickory Ave 213 have?
Some of 1500 Hickory Ave 213's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1500 Hickory Ave 213 currently offering any rent specials?
1500 Hickory Ave 213 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1500 Hickory Ave 213 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1500 Hickory Ave 213 is pet friendly.
Does 1500 Hickory Ave 213 offer parking?
No, 1500 Hickory Ave 213 does not offer parking.
Does 1500 Hickory Ave 213 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1500 Hickory Ave 213 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1500 Hickory Ave 213 have a pool?
Yes, 1500 Hickory Ave 213 has a pool.
Does 1500 Hickory Ave 213 have accessible units?
No, 1500 Hickory Ave 213 does not have accessible units.
Does 1500 Hickory Ave 213 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1500 Hickory Ave 213 has units with dishwashers.
