1317 Date Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport gym on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Great entertaining open concept remodeled 3 bedroom home in move-in-condition with curb appeal - Step into the living room with wood floors, recessed lighting and fireplace (with stamped concrete and travertine) - The open remodeled gourmet kitchen with center island, stainless appliances, lots of counter space & cabinets, self closing doors and a pantry all add up to a cooks delight

