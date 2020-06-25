All apartments in Torrance
Find more places like 1317 Date Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Torrance, CA
/
1317 Date Avenue
Last updated April 11 2019 at 4:05 AM

1317 Date Avenue

1317 Date Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Torrance
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1317 Date Avenue, Torrance, CA 90503
Madrona

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
gym
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Great entertaining open concept remodeled 3 bedroom home in move-in-condition with curb appeal - Step into the living room with wood floors, recessed lighting and fireplace (with stamped concrete and travertine) - The open remodeled gourmet kitchen with center island, stainless appliances, lots of counter space & cabinets, self closing doors and a pantry all add up to a cooks delight
Great entertaining open concept remodeled 3 bedroom home in move-in-condition with curb appeal - Step into the living room with wood floors, recessed lighting and fireplace (with stamped concrete and travertine) - The open remodeled gourmet kitchen with center island, stainless appliances, lots of counter space & cabinets, self closing doors and a pantry all add up to a cooks delight

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1317 Date Avenue have any available units?
1317 Date Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 1317 Date Avenue have?
Some of 1317 Date Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1317 Date Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1317 Date Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1317 Date Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1317 Date Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1317 Date Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1317 Date Avenue offers parking.
Does 1317 Date Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1317 Date Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1317 Date Avenue have a pool?
No, 1317 Date Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1317 Date Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1317 Date Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1317 Date Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1317 Date Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Emerald Victoria Apartments
3553 Emerald St
Torrance, CA 90503
Milano Apartments
20900 Anza Ave
Torrance, CA 90503
The CitiZen South Bay on Anza
23418 Anza Avenue
Torrance, CA 90505
Emerald West Apartments
3910 Emerald St
Torrance, CA 90503
Tuscany Villas Apartments
3471 Maricopa St
Torrance, CA 90503
Alta South Bay
22433 S Vermont Ave
Torrance, CA 90502
Harvard Villa Apartments
1648 W. Del Amo Blvd
Torrance, CA 90501
Tuscany Villas Apartments
3450 Maricopa St
Torrance, CA 90503

Similar Pages

Torrance 1 BedroomsTorrance 2 Bedrooms
Torrance Apartments with BalconyTorrance Apartments with Parking
Torrance Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Glendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CA
Downey, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAWhittier, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest TorranceSouthwood Riviera
Delthome

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles