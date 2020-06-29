All apartments in Torrance
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:55 AM

1315 Hickory Avenue

1315 Hickory Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1315 Hickory Avenue, Torrance, CA 90503
Madrona

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Single Family Home in Quiet Torrance Neighborhood - Pet Friendly - Beautiful 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home with a private patio and grassy yard. Hardwood floors in living area and new carpet in bedrooms. Kitchen includes granite counters and stainless steel stove and dishwasher. Fireplace in living room. Attached 1 car garage and large driveway. Plenty of street parking as well.
Quiet street. Convenient Location and close to Parks.

Submit on pets, size restrictions 15lbs or under
Pet deposit required
No smoking
One Year Lease

(RLNE3467595)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1315 Hickory Avenue have any available units?
1315 Hickory Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 1315 Hickory Avenue have?
Some of 1315 Hickory Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1315 Hickory Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1315 Hickory Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1315 Hickory Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1315 Hickory Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1315 Hickory Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1315 Hickory Avenue offers parking.
Does 1315 Hickory Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1315 Hickory Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1315 Hickory Avenue have a pool?
No, 1315 Hickory Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1315 Hickory Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1315 Hickory Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1315 Hickory Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1315 Hickory Avenue has units with dishwashers.
