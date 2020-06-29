1315 Hickory Avenue

Amenities
Single Family Home in Quiet Torrance Neighborhood - Pet Friendly - Beautiful 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home with a private patio and grassy yard. Hardwood floors in living area and new carpet in bedrooms. Kitchen includes granite counters and stainless steel stove and dishwasher. Fireplace in living room. Attached 1 car garage and large driveway. Plenty of street parking as well.
Quiet street. Convenient Location and close to Parks.
Submit on pets, size restrictions 15lbs or under
Pet deposit required
No smoking
One Year Lease
(RLNE3467595)