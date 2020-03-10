1200 Opal Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Welcome to Peppertree Village, a quaint, gated and secured complex of 32 townhouses. You'll find this home to be quite spacious with two bedrooms and two bathrooms upstairs. Both rooms are very spacious with custom closets and each has a balcony. The en suite bedroom has a nice nook that can be used for a vanity, desk, dresser etc.This bedroom also has a nice walk in closet. The bedrooms are light and airy and have beautiful shutters. The bedrooms are located at each end of the hallway and offers bedroom privacy. There are hardwood floors throughout. The kitchen has been remolded and offers an eat in area that can fit a good sized table, or make this an extra family room area. There is a nice patio off the living room and another off of the kitchen. The layout offers the occupants plenty of space for creativity with use of space. Brand new flooring and fresh paint make this unit bright and clean. In addition, your townhouse comes with two side by side parking spaces and laundry in the unit. With its prime location approximately one mile to the beach, you'll be able to enjoy all that