1200 Opal Street
Last updated February 19 2020 at 10:25 AM

1200 Opal Street

1200 Opal Street · No Longer Available
Location

1200 Opal Street, Torrance, CA 90503
Southwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Welcome to Peppertree Village, a quaint, gated and secured complex of 32 townhouses. You'll find this home to be quite spacious with two bedrooms and two bathrooms upstairs. Both rooms are very spacious with custom closets and each has a balcony. The en suite bedroom has a nice nook that can be used for a vanity, desk, dresser etc.This bedroom also has a nice walk in closet. The bedrooms are light and airy and have beautiful shutters. The bedrooms are located at each end of the hallway and offers bedroom privacy. There are hardwood floors throughout. The kitchen has been remolded and offers an eat in area that can fit a good sized table, or make this an extra family room area. There is a nice patio off the living room and another off of the kitchen. The layout offers the occupants plenty of space for creativity with use of space. Brand new flooring and fresh paint make this unit bright and clean. In addition, your townhouse comes with two side by side parking spaces and laundry in the unit. With its prime location approximately one mile to the beach, you'll be able to enjoy all that

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1200 Opal Street have any available units?
1200 Opal Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 1200 Opal Street have?
Some of 1200 Opal Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1200 Opal Street currently offering any rent specials?
1200 Opal Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1200 Opal Street pet-friendly?
No, 1200 Opal Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 1200 Opal Street offer parking?
Yes, 1200 Opal Street offers parking.
Does 1200 Opal Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1200 Opal Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1200 Opal Street have a pool?
No, 1200 Opal Street does not have a pool.
Does 1200 Opal Street have accessible units?
No, 1200 Opal Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1200 Opal Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1200 Opal Street has units with dishwashers.
