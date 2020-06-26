All apartments in Torrance
Last updated July 17 2019 at 3:07 AM

114 Calle De Arboles

114 Calle De Arboles · No Longer Available
Location

114 Calle De Arboles, Torrance, CA 90277
Riviera

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 4 bed 3 bath, 3111 SF home with panoramic ocean views, large garden, fenced backyard with access to Palos Verdes’ Bridle Trail. This lovely property, built in 1996, features a gourmet kitchen that opens to the living space, hardwood floors, large windows, central AC & heating, security alarm system, attached 2 car garage, additional street parking, storage, and washer & dryer. Property is pet friendly and can be furnished or unfurnished. Enjoy the incredible Redondo Beach sunsets at this must see property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 114 Calle De Arboles have any available units?
114 Calle De Arboles doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 114 Calle De Arboles have?
Some of 114 Calle De Arboles's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 114 Calle De Arboles currently offering any rent specials?
114 Calle De Arboles is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 114 Calle De Arboles pet-friendly?
Yes, 114 Calle De Arboles is pet friendly.
Does 114 Calle De Arboles offer parking?
Yes, 114 Calle De Arboles offers parking.
Does 114 Calle De Arboles have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 114 Calle De Arboles offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 114 Calle De Arboles have a pool?
No, 114 Calle De Arboles does not have a pool.
Does 114 Calle De Arboles have accessible units?
No, 114 Calle De Arboles does not have accessible units.
Does 114 Calle De Arboles have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 114 Calle De Arboles has units with dishwashers.
