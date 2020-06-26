114 Calle De Arboles

Amenities

Beautiful 4 bed 3 bath, 3111 SF home with panoramic ocean views, large garden, fenced backyard with access to Palos Verdes’ Bridle Trail. This lovely property, built in 1996, features a gourmet kitchen that opens to the living space, hardwood floors, large windows, central AC & heating, security alarm system, attached 2 car garage, additional street parking, storage, and washer & dryer. Property is pet friendly and can be furnished or unfurnished. Enjoy the incredible Redondo Beach sunsets at this must see property.