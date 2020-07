Amenities

gym pool sauna bbq/grill

Unit Amenities Property Amenities gym pool bbq/grill sauna

$1795&up per month depending on location. Gated, Large pool, jacuzzi,2 saunas, fitness room, BBQs, laundry. Convenient to shops and freeway. Please call manager directly for viewings and to have any questions answered. Occupied unit shown by appointment only. OPEN DAILY 10-5 Available now. and end of September.