945 Calle Pinata
Last updated January 27 2020 at 2:40 PM

945 Calle Pinata

945 Calle Pinata · No Longer Available
Location

945 Calle Pinata, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Sunset Hills

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 02/01/20 3+2 Sunset Hills home in Thousand Oaks - Property Id: 186243

3+2 Sunset Hills home in Thousand Oaks.
Recently remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath with
central A/C, and a beautiful view. Home is located in a huge cul-de-sac, one way in and one way out. Quiet neighborhood, surrounded by great schools.
Non-Smoking home
Submit on Pets
***Please do not disturb occupants***
Owner/Agent #01379850
For more information please call 805-231-4029
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/186243
Property Id 186243

(RLNE5492798)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 945 Calle Pinata have any available units?
945 Calle Pinata doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 945 Calle Pinata have?
Some of 945 Calle Pinata's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 945 Calle Pinata currently offering any rent specials?
945 Calle Pinata is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 945 Calle Pinata pet-friendly?
Yes, 945 Calle Pinata is pet friendly.
Does 945 Calle Pinata offer parking?
No, 945 Calle Pinata does not offer parking.
Does 945 Calle Pinata have units with washers and dryers?
No, 945 Calle Pinata does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 945 Calle Pinata have a pool?
No, 945 Calle Pinata does not have a pool.
Does 945 Calle Pinata have accessible units?
No, 945 Calle Pinata does not have accessible units.
Does 945 Calle Pinata have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 945 Calle Pinata has units with dishwashers.
