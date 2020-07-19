945 Calle Pinata

Amenities
Available 02/01/20 3+2 Sunset Hills home in Thousand Oaks - Property Id: 186243
3+2 Sunset Hills home in Thousand Oaks.
Recently remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath with
central A/C, and a beautiful view. Home is located in a huge cul-de-sac, one way in and one way out. Quiet neighborhood, surrounded by great schools.
Non-Smoking home
Submit on Pets
***Please do not disturb occupants***
Owner/Agent #01379850
For more information please call 805-231-4029
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/186243
Property Id 186243
(RLNE5492798)