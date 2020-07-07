929 Triunfo Canyon Road

Amenities

garage recently renovated pool air conditioning tennis court fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Cozy single family home located in the heart of Westlake Village. Fresh paint, new carpet in the bedrooms, newer ac and heater, upgrades in kitchen and baths. Fireplace in living room.Lush garden with fruit trees and weekly gardening service. Home is part of Village Homes Association with access to a great community pool, tennis, greenbelts and proximity to Triunfo Canyon Park, 2 elementary schools, Westlake lake, shopping, restaurants and lest we forget this is a wonderful 4 bedroom, 2 bath and 4 car garage home with 18000 square feet backyard. Go wild!!