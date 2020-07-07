All apartments in Thousand Oaks
929 Triunfo Canyon Road
Last updated May 31 2020 at 2:40 PM

929 Triunfo Canyon Road

929 Triunfo Canyon Road · No Longer Available
Location

929 Triunfo Canyon Road, Thousand Oaks, CA 91361
Westlake

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Cozy single family home located in the heart of Westlake Village. Fresh paint, new carpet in the bedrooms, newer ac and heater, upgrades in kitchen and baths. Fireplace in living room.Lush garden with fruit trees and weekly gardening service. Home is part of Village Homes Association with access to a great community pool, tennis, greenbelts and proximity to Triunfo Canyon Park, 2 elementary schools, Westlake lake, shopping, restaurants and lest we forget this is a wonderful 4 bedroom, 2 bath and 4 car garage home with 18000 square feet backyard. Go wild!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 929 Triunfo Canyon Road have any available units?
929 Triunfo Canyon Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 929 Triunfo Canyon Road have?
Some of 929 Triunfo Canyon Road's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 929 Triunfo Canyon Road currently offering any rent specials?
929 Triunfo Canyon Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 929 Triunfo Canyon Road pet-friendly?
No, 929 Triunfo Canyon Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 929 Triunfo Canyon Road offer parking?
Yes, 929 Triunfo Canyon Road offers parking.
Does 929 Triunfo Canyon Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 929 Triunfo Canyon Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 929 Triunfo Canyon Road have a pool?
Yes, 929 Triunfo Canyon Road has a pool.
Does 929 Triunfo Canyon Road have accessible units?
No, 929 Triunfo Canyon Road does not have accessible units.
Does 929 Triunfo Canyon Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 929 Triunfo Canyon Road does not have units with dishwashers.

