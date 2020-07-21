908 Winfield Street

Amenities

One of the best location in the Bedford Estates track. Impeccable inside and out, this upgraded single story enjoys privacy and impressive views. This home has been newly painted with richly toned hardwood flooring throughout most of the home. Featuring upgraded kitchen and baths, crown moldings and more. The light filled living room, with its large bay window seat, is open to the dining room. Both the brick fireplace enhanced family room and the master suite have patio and garden access. Overa quarter of an acre and the large covered patio provides you a peaceful setting with a view. Location, views, privacy, upgrades; this home has it all!