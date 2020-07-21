All apartments in Thousand Oaks
908 Winfield Street
Last updated March 31 2020 at 7:09 AM

908 Winfield Street

908 Winfield Street · No Longer Available
Location

908 Winfield Street, Thousand Oaks, CA 91320
Potrero Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
One of the best location in the Bedford Estates track. Impeccable inside and out, this upgraded single story enjoys privacy and impressive views. This home has been newly painted with richly toned hardwood flooring throughout most of the home. Featuring upgraded kitchen and baths, crown moldings and more. The light filled living room, with its large bay window seat, is open to the dining room. Both the brick fireplace enhanced family room and the master suite have patio and garden access. Overa quarter of an acre and the large covered patio provides you a peaceful setting with a view. Location, views, privacy, upgrades; this home has it all!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 908 Winfield Street have any available units?
908 Winfield Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 908 Winfield Street have?
Some of 908 Winfield Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 908 Winfield Street currently offering any rent specials?
908 Winfield Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 908 Winfield Street pet-friendly?
No, 908 Winfield Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 908 Winfield Street offer parking?
Yes, 908 Winfield Street offers parking.
Does 908 Winfield Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 908 Winfield Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 908 Winfield Street have a pool?
No, 908 Winfield Street does not have a pool.
Does 908 Winfield Street have accessible units?
No, 908 Winfield Street does not have accessible units.
Does 908 Winfield Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 908 Winfield Street has units with dishwashers.
