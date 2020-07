Amenities

I have a feeling your going to fall in love with this beautiful home in a desirable neighborhood of Westlake Village. Vaulted ceilings, light and bright kitchen with white cabinetry and granite countertops. Oversized laundry room. Back yard is a gardener's paradise with spa like serenity. Lower level bedroom and bath. Great amenities, community pool/spa, clubhouse, tennis courts. Park across the street. Close to great shopping top restaurants and highways.