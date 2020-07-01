All apartments in Thousand Oaks
885 Calle Pinata

Location

885 Calle Pinata, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Sunset Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This is a lovely single story home in the hills of Thousand Oaks. Enjoy the incredible hilltop views from the front of the house and wrap around patio! This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home has new vinyl flooring throughout. The living room offers a brick fireplace and large sliding glass door. The bright kitchen has a stainless steel stove and ample cabinetry. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet. The home has central heat and air. There is a two car garage attached. Highly desirable Sunset Hillsarea.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 885 Calle Pinata have any available units?
885 Calle Pinata doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 885 Calle Pinata have?
Some of 885 Calle Pinata's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 885 Calle Pinata currently offering any rent specials?
885 Calle Pinata is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 885 Calle Pinata pet-friendly?
No, 885 Calle Pinata is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 885 Calle Pinata offer parking?
Yes, 885 Calle Pinata offers parking.
Does 885 Calle Pinata have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 885 Calle Pinata offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 885 Calle Pinata have a pool?
No, 885 Calle Pinata does not have a pool.
Does 885 Calle Pinata have accessible units?
No, 885 Calle Pinata does not have accessible units.
Does 885 Calle Pinata have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 885 Calle Pinata has units with dishwashers.

