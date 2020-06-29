870 Pleasant Dale Place

Amenities

Located in prestigious Westlake Village is this gorgeous single story Braemar North Ranch home, situated on a large corner lot. A functional open concept floor plan makes this home comfortable for day to day living and perfect for entertaining. The beautiful entryway is open to the living room with fireplace, wet bar and formal dining room. The marble walkway takes you to the large, bright kitchen with breakfast nook overlooking the peaceful backyard. The spacious family room has a cozy raised hearth fireplace, perfect for gathering with friends and family or snuggling up with a glass of wine. Down the hall is a convenient guest bath, a fabulous, private master suite including a large master bedroom and closet and direct access to the backyard. The master bath has a walk-in frameless shower, large soaking tub, dual sinks, skylight, private commode and a second walk-in closet. The other three bedrooms and full bath with dual sinks complete this beautiful home. The laundry room is conveniently located at the garage entrance and the washer and dryer are included. Soaring vaulted ceilings, custom wood plantation shutters, dual pane windows throughout and recessed lighting are just a few of the additional features. There is storage in the attic with a pull down ladder. Conveniently located near restaurants, shopping and entertainment. Tenant must have renters insurance. No pets or smokers.