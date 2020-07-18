All apartments in Thousand Oaks
87 Jensen Court
Last updated July 18 2020 at 6:20 AM

87 Jensen Court

87 Jensen Ct · No Longer Available
Location

87 Jensen Ct, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Wildwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
range
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Built in 2017, no expense spared. Green living, smart amenities, corner unit, Modern Mediterranean style townhome w/ stunning views located in the heart of T.O. Spacious living room looks out to the beautiful landscape. Built to perfection w/ hard-wired security cameras, 14 in-ceiling speakers, DirectTV satellite ready & entertainment system controlled by mini iPad. Solar installed to maximize energy efficiency. Includes Nest Doorbell & Thermostat, stainless steel kitchen appliances, quartz countertops, island w/ bar-top, lots of cabinetry w/ under cabinet lighting, induction & convection range, instant hot & cold filtered water, quiet closing drawers & cabinets, min 9 ft. ceilings, & entertainers bar. Wired for wall mount TV w/ data cables for fast download speeds. Master has a custom built walk-in closet, dual vanity, & walk-in shower. Top of line Washer/Dryer on upper level. Spacious ground level patio equipped w/ speakers & outdoor TV wiring. Large, private mid-level balcony. Oversized epoxied garage has direct access & is wired for an electric car. Included in price is a beautiful large couch, coffee table, media console, outdoor furniture & a cleaning service once a month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 87 Jensen Court have any available units?
87 Jensen Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 87 Jensen Court have?
Some of 87 Jensen Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 87 Jensen Court currently offering any rent specials?
87 Jensen Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 87 Jensen Court pet-friendly?
No, 87 Jensen Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 87 Jensen Court offer parking?
Yes, 87 Jensen Court offers parking.
Does 87 Jensen Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 87 Jensen Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 87 Jensen Court have a pool?
No, 87 Jensen Court does not have a pool.
Does 87 Jensen Court have accessible units?
No, 87 Jensen Court does not have accessible units.
Does 87 Jensen Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 87 Jensen Court does not have units with dishwashers.
