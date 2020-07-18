87 Jensen Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Built in 2017, no expense spared. Green living, smart amenities, corner unit, Modern Mediterranean style townhome w/ stunning views located in the heart of T.O. Spacious living room looks out to the beautiful landscape. Built to perfection w/ hard-wired security cameras, 14 in-ceiling speakers, DirectTV satellite ready & entertainment system controlled by mini iPad. Solar installed to maximize energy efficiency. Includes Nest Doorbell & Thermostat, stainless steel kitchen appliances, quartz countertops, island w/ bar-top, lots of cabinetry w/ under cabinet lighting, induction & convection range, instant hot & cold filtered water, quiet closing drawers & cabinets, min 9 ft. ceilings, & entertainers bar. Wired for wall mount TV w/ data cables for fast download speeds. Master has a custom built walk-in closet, dual vanity, & walk-in shower. Top of line Washer/Dryer on upper level. Spacious ground level patio equipped w/ speakers & outdoor TV wiring. Large, private mid-level balcony. Oversized epoxied garage has direct access & is wired for an electric car. Included in price is a beautiful large couch, coffee table, media console, outdoor furniture & a cleaning service once a month.