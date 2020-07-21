All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Home
/
Thousand Oaks, CA
/
711 Woodbine Ct.
Last updated October 5 2019 at 10:55 AM

711 Woodbine Ct.

711 Woodbine Court · No Longer Available
Location

711 Woodbine Court, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Wildwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Non-Smoking Wildwood Single Story Home - This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2,200 sqft Wildwood cul de sac home has much to offer. With brand new floors, a large kitchen, attached 3 car garage, AC, gardening included, add-on office space, high ceilings, den with fireplace, mirrored closets, covered patio and lots of storage space. Settled into a gorgeous neighborhood off of Lynn Rd you'll be nearby local hiking trails, Cal Lutheran University, local shopping and entertainment, and a straight shot to the 101 and 23 freeways. Give us a call now to book your viewing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3420387)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 711 Woodbine Ct. have any available units?
711 Woodbine Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 711 Woodbine Ct. have?
Some of 711 Woodbine Ct.'s amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 711 Woodbine Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
711 Woodbine Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 711 Woodbine Ct. pet-friendly?
No, 711 Woodbine Ct. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 711 Woodbine Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 711 Woodbine Ct. offers parking.
Does 711 Woodbine Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 711 Woodbine Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 711 Woodbine Ct. have a pool?
No, 711 Woodbine Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 711 Woodbine Ct. have accessible units?
No, 711 Woodbine Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 711 Woodbine Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 711 Woodbine Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
