711 Woodbine Ct.

Amenities

patio / balcony garage air conditioning fireplace

Beautiful Non-Smoking Wildwood Single Story Home - This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2,200 sqft Wildwood cul de sac home has much to offer. With brand new floors, a large kitchen, attached 3 car garage, AC, gardening included, add-on office space, high ceilings, den with fireplace, mirrored closets, covered patio and lots of storage space. Settled into a gorgeous neighborhood off of Lynn Rd you'll be nearby local hiking trails, Cal Lutheran University, local shopping and entertainment, and a straight shot to the 101 and 23 freeways. Give us a call now to book your viewing.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3420387)