Last updated November 27 2019 at 2:19 PM

682 Triunfo Canyon Road

682 Triunfo Canyon Road · No Longer Available
Location

682 Triunfo Canyon Road, Thousand Oaks, CA 91361
Westlake

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
Beautiful custom Tudor home in the desirable area of Westlake Village. Open floor plan with incredible 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom house that includes living room with vaulted ceiling and double fireplace adjacent to family room. Additional features: dining room, entertainment room with private bar/sink and fireplace.Kitchen has lots of cabinet space, island with cook top, granite counters. Large laundry room that can also be a hobby room. Laundry shoot from second floor into laundry room makes iteasy to clean clothes. Master bedroom has walk-in closet and private sitting area to read your favorite books. Master bathroom has 2 separate vanity areas, soaking tub and separate shower. Upstairs bedrooms have built in desks for studying and share a Jack and Jill bathroom with tub/shower. Large backyard for your weekend barbecues. Exclusive Community club house pool and tennis privileges. You truly have to see it to appreciate it. Close to shopping areas and community park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 682 Triunfo Canyon Road have any available units?
682 Triunfo Canyon Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 682 Triunfo Canyon Road have?
Some of 682 Triunfo Canyon Road's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 682 Triunfo Canyon Road currently offering any rent specials?
682 Triunfo Canyon Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 682 Triunfo Canyon Road pet-friendly?
No, 682 Triunfo Canyon Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 682 Triunfo Canyon Road offer parking?
No, 682 Triunfo Canyon Road does not offer parking.
Does 682 Triunfo Canyon Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 682 Triunfo Canyon Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 682 Triunfo Canyon Road have a pool?
Yes, 682 Triunfo Canyon Road has a pool.
Does 682 Triunfo Canyon Road have accessible units?
No, 682 Triunfo Canyon Road does not have accessible units.
Does 682 Triunfo Canyon Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 682 Triunfo Canyon Road does not have units with dishwashers.

