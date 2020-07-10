682 Triunfo Canyon Road

Amenities

Beautiful custom Tudor home in the desirable area of Westlake Village. Open floor plan with incredible 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom house that includes living room with vaulted ceiling and double fireplace adjacent to family room. Additional features: dining room, entertainment room with private bar/sink and fireplace.Kitchen has lots of cabinet space, island with cook top, granite counters. Large laundry room that can also be a hobby room. Laundry shoot from second floor into laundry room makes iteasy to clean clothes. Master bedroom has walk-in closet and private sitting area to read your favorite books. Master bathroom has 2 separate vanity areas, soaking tub and separate shower. Upstairs bedrooms have built in desks for studying and share a Jack and Jill bathroom with tub/shower. Large backyard for your weekend barbecues. Exclusive Community club house pool and tennis privileges. You truly have to see it to appreciate it. Close to shopping areas and community park.