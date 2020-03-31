All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Last updated September 23 2019 at 3:19 AM

64 Secret Hollow Lane

64 Secret Hollow Ln · No Longer Available
Location

64 Secret Hollow Ln, Thousand Oaks, CA 91320
Newbury Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
playground
Lovely, Newer 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bath home in the lovely Oak Terrace community. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the first level of this home accentuate the lovely open floor plan with large island kitchen, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and large pantry. Just off the Living Room is a spacious patio perfect for dining al fresco or as play area for children. Upstairs is a fabulous Master Suite with large soaking tub, separate stall shower, dual sinks, french doors to a balcony with lovely views and a very large walk-in closet. There are two spacious secondary bedrooms with mirrored wardrobe doors, a spacious hall bath, laundry room with sink and a darling nook that can be an additional office space or craft/reading area. This community includes a tot lot, basketball court and grassy areas. Very close to shopping, dining, coffee, banking, Oaks Mall, freeway and excellent schools. Washer, Dryer and fridge included. Interior just repainted. Call Linda Hutchings for showing at 805.844.5624.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 64 Secret Hollow Lane have any available units?
64 Secret Hollow Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 64 Secret Hollow Lane have?
Some of 64 Secret Hollow Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 64 Secret Hollow Lane currently offering any rent specials?
64 Secret Hollow Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 64 Secret Hollow Lane pet-friendly?
No, 64 Secret Hollow Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 64 Secret Hollow Lane offer parking?
No, 64 Secret Hollow Lane does not offer parking.
Does 64 Secret Hollow Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 64 Secret Hollow Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 64 Secret Hollow Lane have a pool?
No, 64 Secret Hollow Lane does not have a pool.
Does 64 Secret Hollow Lane have accessible units?
No, 64 Secret Hollow Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 64 Secret Hollow Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 64 Secret Hollow Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
