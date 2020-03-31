64 Secret Hollow Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court on-site laundry playground

Lovely, Newer 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bath home in the lovely Oak Terrace community. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the first level of this home accentuate the lovely open floor plan with large island kitchen, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and large pantry. Just off the Living Room is a spacious patio perfect for dining al fresco or as play area for children. Upstairs is a fabulous Master Suite with large soaking tub, separate stall shower, dual sinks, french doors to a balcony with lovely views and a very large walk-in closet. There are two spacious secondary bedrooms with mirrored wardrobe doors, a spacious hall bath, laundry room with sink and a darling nook that can be an additional office space or craft/reading area. This community includes a tot lot, basketball court and grassy areas. Very close to shopping, dining, coffee, banking, Oaks Mall, freeway and excellent schools. Washer, Dryer and fridge included. Interior just repainted. Call Linda Hutchings for showing at 805.844.5624.