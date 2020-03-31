635 Valley Oak Lane

Amenities

LOCATION & VIEWS, in this beautiful and spacious townhouse. This home has 3 bedrooms + 2.5 baths in an open 1439 sq. ft floor plan. All bedrooms upstairs. Some of the amenities include newer paint and carpet throughout, fireplace, vaulted ceilings, wood built-in shelves in living room, spacious master suite with view, newer 5 burner stove, kitchen with a view, cabinets with pull outs and extra storage, updated bathrooms with newer fixtures, patio yard with privacy and beautiful mountain and valley views and a two car direct access garage with lots of storage. Steps away from greenbelt with walking paths and a spectacular pool. Great Thousand Oaks location, close to shopping, dining and easy freeway access. Sorry, no pets. Call 805-559-5900 for further information or email BruceBousman@me.com