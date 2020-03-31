All apartments in Thousand Oaks
635 Valley Oak Lane

635 Valley Oak Lane · No Longer Available
Location

635 Valley Oak Lane, Thousand Oaks, CA 91320
Ventu Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LOCATION & VIEWS, in this beautiful and spacious townhouse. This home has 3 bedrooms + 2.5 baths in an open 1439 sq. ft floor plan. All bedrooms upstairs. Some of the amenities include newer paint and carpet throughout, fireplace, vaulted ceilings, wood built-in shelves in living room, spacious master suite with view, newer 5 burner stove, kitchen with a view, cabinets with pull outs and extra storage, updated bathrooms with newer fixtures, patio yard with privacy and beautiful mountain and valley views and a two car direct access garage with lots of storage. Steps away from greenbelt with walking paths and a spectacular pool. Great Thousand Oaks location, close to shopping, dining and easy freeway access. Sorry, no pets. Call 805-559-5900 for further information or email BruceBousman@me.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 635 Valley Oak Lane have any available units?
635 Valley Oak Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 635 Valley Oak Lane have?
Some of 635 Valley Oak Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 635 Valley Oak Lane currently offering any rent specials?
635 Valley Oak Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 635 Valley Oak Lane pet-friendly?
No, 635 Valley Oak Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 635 Valley Oak Lane offer parking?
Yes, 635 Valley Oak Lane offers parking.
Does 635 Valley Oak Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 635 Valley Oak Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 635 Valley Oak Lane have a pool?
Yes, 635 Valley Oak Lane has a pool.
Does 635 Valley Oak Lane have accessible units?
No, 635 Valley Oak Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 635 Valley Oak Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 635 Valley Oak Lane has units with dishwashers.
