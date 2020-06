Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

Adorable 2 bedroom 2.5 bath tri-level condominium with two master bedrooms, one with french doors leading to a cute balcony, the other with a large walk in closet. Living room with fireplace and half bath on the entry level, kitchen and dining area on the 2nd level. both bedrooms and attached bathrooms on the 3rd level. Enclosed front patio for those cool evenings with view of the pool. Attached 2 car garage.