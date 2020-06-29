5623 South Rim St.

Amenities

pet friendly courtyard

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard

Gorgeous Tuscan Estate in Desirable North Ranch - Gorgeous Tuscan 4-bedroom estate sited on beautifully landscaped lot, complete with terracotta lined driveway and approach, this charming two-story home is a must see. Architectural detailing and integrity throughout, compliment the colorful, lush setting. Arched entryways, terracotta floors and decorative millwork and beams are just a few of this homes highlights. The leaded glass front doors open to a bright, two-story entryway with a view of the courtyard. The gracious kitchen is generously sized with top-of-the-line appliances.



Call Bonni at 805-979-2540 for showings, with 24 hours notice.Submit for pets.



(RLNE5309217)