All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Find more places like 5623 South Rim St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Thousand Oaks, CA
/
5623 South Rim St.
Last updated February 17 2020 at 3:05 PM

5623 South Rim St.

5623 South Rim Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Thousand Oaks
See all
North Ranch
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5623 South Rim Street, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
North Ranch

Amenities

pet friendly
courtyard
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
Gorgeous Tuscan Estate in Desirable North Ranch - Gorgeous Tuscan 4-bedroom estate sited on beautifully landscaped lot, complete with terracotta lined driveway and approach, this charming two-story home is a must see. Architectural detailing and integrity throughout, compliment the colorful, lush setting. Arched entryways, terracotta floors and decorative millwork and beams are just a few of this homes highlights. The leaded glass front doors open to a bright, two-story entryway with a view of the courtyard. The gracious kitchen is generously sized with top-of-the-line appliances.

Call Bonni at 805-979-2540 for showings, with 24 hours notice.Submit for pets.

(RLNE5309217)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5623 South Rim St. have any available units?
5623 South Rim St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
Is 5623 South Rim St. currently offering any rent specials?
5623 South Rim St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5623 South Rim St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5623 South Rim St. is pet friendly.
Does 5623 South Rim St. offer parking?
No, 5623 South Rim St. does not offer parking.
Does 5623 South Rim St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5623 South Rim St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5623 South Rim St. have a pool?
No, 5623 South Rim St. does not have a pool.
Does 5623 South Rim St. have accessible units?
No, 5623 South Rim St. does not have accessible units.
Does 5623 South Rim St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5623 South Rim St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5623 South Rim St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 5623 South Rim St. does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westlake Canyon Apartments
2338 Fountain Crest Ln
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Sofi Thousand Oaks
491 W Gainsborough Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Casa Oaks
2088 W Hillcrest Dr
Thousand Oaks, CA 91320
Avalon Thousand Oaks Plaza
235 N Conejo School Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Arrive Thousand Oaks Apartments
1394 E Hillcrest Drive
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Yolo
81 Maegan Pl
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Yolo East
1801 Los Feliz Drive
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
The Knolls Apartment Homes
2544 Vista Wood Cir
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362

Similar Pages

Thousand Oaks 1 BedroomsThousand Oaks 2 Bedrooms
Thousand Oaks Apartments with BalconyThousand Oaks Dog Friendly Apartments
Thousand Oaks Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CA
Burbank, CAOxnard, CAVentura, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CA
Camarillo, CAWest Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CANorwalk, CAPalmdale, CARedondo Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North RanchCentral Thousand Oaks
Lang RanchWestlake
Rancho Conejo

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Los AngelesCalifornia Institute of the Arts
College of the Canyons