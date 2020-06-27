All apartments in Thousand Oaks
553 TIMBERWOOD AVE
Last updated September 7 2019 at 11:39 AM

553 TIMBERWOOD AVE

553 Timberwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

553 Timberwood Avenue, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Wildwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
air conditioning
playground
tennis court
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
playground
tennis court
553 TIMBERWOOD AVE Available 10/01/19 Desirable 4BR Home Near Wildwood Elementary School - Highly sought after 4 bedrooms plus 3 bath home with a big bonus room. This light and bright home boast high ceilings and an open floor plan. The master bedroom is spacious with high vaulted ceilings. The master bath has dual vanities, soaking tub, and a large walk-in shower. Kitchen appliances include refrigerator, stove, dishwasher.

Well maintained spacious private backyard with lush landscaping and peekaboo mountain views. Landscaper included.

Fabulous location close to the Wildwood Park, with ball fields, Tot Lot, walking paths, hiking trails, and Tennis Courts. Easy walk to Wildwood Elementary School.

The final security deposit will be based on credit scores. Please, no pets or smoking.

All information is believed to be accurate and up to date. Changes to the home exterior, interior, landscaping, or appliances may have occurred since the photographs were taken.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5036787)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 553 TIMBERWOOD AVE have any available units?
553 TIMBERWOOD AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 553 TIMBERWOOD AVE have?
Some of 553 TIMBERWOOD AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 553 TIMBERWOOD AVE currently offering any rent specials?
553 TIMBERWOOD AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 553 TIMBERWOOD AVE pet-friendly?
No, 553 TIMBERWOOD AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 553 TIMBERWOOD AVE offer parking?
No, 553 TIMBERWOOD AVE does not offer parking.
Does 553 TIMBERWOOD AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 553 TIMBERWOOD AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 553 TIMBERWOOD AVE have a pool?
No, 553 TIMBERWOOD AVE does not have a pool.
Does 553 TIMBERWOOD AVE have accessible units?
No, 553 TIMBERWOOD AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 553 TIMBERWOOD AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 553 TIMBERWOOD AVE has units with dishwashers.
