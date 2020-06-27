Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher air conditioning playground tennis court microwave

553 TIMBERWOOD AVE Available 10/01/19 Desirable 4BR Home Near Wildwood Elementary School - Highly sought after 4 bedrooms plus 3 bath home with a big bonus room. This light and bright home boast high ceilings and an open floor plan. The master bedroom is spacious with high vaulted ceilings. The master bath has dual vanities, soaking tub, and a large walk-in shower. Kitchen appliances include refrigerator, stove, dishwasher.



Well maintained spacious private backyard with lush landscaping and peekaboo mountain views. Landscaper included.



Fabulous location close to the Wildwood Park, with ball fields, Tot Lot, walking paths, hiking trails, and Tennis Courts. Easy walk to Wildwood Elementary School.



The final security deposit will be based on credit scores. Please, no pets or smoking.



All information is believed to be accurate and up to date. Changes to the home exterior, interior, landscaping, or appliances may have occurred since the photographs were taken.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5036787)