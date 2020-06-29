All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Last updated March 17 2020 at 11:03 AM

5380 Via Pisa

5380 Via Pisa · No Longer Available
Location

5380 Via Pisa, Thousand Oaks, CA 91320
Dos Vientos

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
fire pit
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
pool
bbq/grill
5380 Via Pisa, Newbury Park, CA 91320 - This amazing 5 bedroom + 4.5 bath home in Newbury Park features a large eat-in kitchen with granite counters, walk-in pantry and tons of storage. Master Suite is a relaxing retreat with fireplace, large balcony overlooking the backyard with a gorgeous view, spacious bathroom and his & hers walk-in closets. Private backyard has gorgeous views, sparkling pool with waterfall and slide, built-in BBQ and firepit. All of this and so much more located on a quiet cul-de-sac street, close to parks and schools. Will consider pets. Available now! Please visit www.ThePliskyGroup.com for more information!

(RLNE5463716)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5380 Via Pisa have any available units?
5380 Via Pisa doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 5380 Via Pisa have?
Some of 5380 Via Pisa's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5380 Via Pisa currently offering any rent specials?
5380 Via Pisa is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5380 Via Pisa pet-friendly?
Yes, 5380 Via Pisa is pet friendly.
Does 5380 Via Pisa offer parking?
No, 5380 Via Pisa does not offer parking.
Does 5380 Via Pisa have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5380 Via Pisa does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5380 Via Pisa have a pool?
Yes, 5380 Via Pisa has a pool.
Does 5380 Via Pisa have accessible units?
No, 5380 Via Pisa does not have accessible units.
Does 5380 Via Pisa have units with dishwashers?
No, 5380 Via Pisa does not have units with dishwashers.
