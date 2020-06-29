Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit pool bbq/grill

5380 Via Pisa, Newbury Park, CA 91320 - This amazing 5 bedroom + 4.5 bath home in Newbury Park features a large eat-in kitchen with granite counters, walk-in pantry and tons of storage. Master Suite is a relaxing retreat with fireplace, large balcony overlooking the backyard with a gorgeous view, spacious bathroom and his & hers walk-in closets. Private backyard has gorgeous views, sparkling pool with waterfall and slide, built-in BBQ and firepit. All of this and so much more located on a quiet cul-de-sac street, close to parks and schools. Will consider pets. Available now! Please visit www.ThePliskyGroup.com for more information!



(RLNE5463716)