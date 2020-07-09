5174 Via Capote.

Amenities

Located in the beautiful community of Dos Vientos, this home is extra spacious at 3672 square feet with 5 bedrooms and 4.5 baths. A pristine landscaped yard with flagstone steps lead you to the front patio and entry. The entryway opens into a roomy foyer and a family room with a fireplace and built in shelving. A living room with wood flooring, a granite surround fireplace and built in shelving is open to the kitchen and casual dining area. Designer tile graces your kitchen floor and rich wood cabinetry is accented by granite countertops. Ideal for the chef in the family, there are double wall ovens and a large island for extra space. A formal dining area is perfect for more formal gatherings. Your laundry area has a sink, counter space and upper and lower cabinets for plenty of storage. A guest bedroom with attached full bath and a half bath are on the main level. A loft at the top of the stairs is perfect as an office, book nook or den. There are extra cabinets for storage in the hallway. The master bedroom is very spacious and the attached master bath has split vanities, a garden tub for relaxing and a separate shower and a spacious walk in closet. There are three additional bedrooms, one with an attached bath, and two bedrooms with access to a dual entry bath. Relaxation and entertaining is made easy in your backyard with a pergola patio, built in BBQ, and the fenced yard backs up to a hillside for maximum privacy. There\'s plenty of space for all of your vehicles with a 2 car garage and additional one car garage.Ready to make this your home? For more information or to apply now, call 805-603-1585. To schedule a showing now, follow the link below.



