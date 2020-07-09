All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Find more places like
5174 Via Capote.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Thousand Oaks, CA
/
5174 Via Capote
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5174 Via Capote

5174 via Capote · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Thousand Oaks
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

5174 via Capote, Thousand Oaks, CA 91320
Dos Vientos

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/bbe0689023 ----
Located in the beautiful community of Dos Vientos, this home is extra spacious at 3672 square feet with 5 bedrooms and 4.5 baths. A pristine landscaped yard with flagstone steps lead you to the front patio and entry. The entryway opens into a roomy foyer and a family room with a fireplace and built in shelving. A living room with wood flooring, a granite surround fireplace and built in shelving is open to the kitchen and casual dining area. Designer tile graces your kitchen floor and rich wood cabinetry is accented by granite countertops. Ideal for the chef in the family, there are double wall ovens and a large island for extra space. A formal dining area is perfect for more formal gatherings. Your laundry area has a sink, counter space and upper and lower cabinets for plenty of storage. A guest bedroom with attached full bath and a half bath are on the main level. A loft at the top of the stairs is perfect as an office, book nook or den. There are extra cabinets for storage in the hallway. The master bedroom is very spacious and the attached master bath has split vanities, a garden tub for relaxing and a separate shower and a spacious walk in closet. There are three additional bedrooms, one with an attached bath, and two bedrooms with access to a dual entry bath. Relaxation and entertaining is made easy in your backyard with a pergola patio, built in BBQ, and the fenced yard backs up to a hillside for maximum privacy. There\'s plenty of space for all of your vehicles with a 2 car garage and additional one car garage.Ready to make this your home? For more information or to apply now, call 805-603-1585. To schedule a showing now, follow the link below.

Schedule a showing here:
, ?nolle prosse?, or ?adjudication deferred?, further documentation may be required and applicant may be denied on this basis.**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Similar Listings

Westlake Canyon Apartments
2338 Fountain Crest Ln
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Sofi Thousand Oaks
491 W Gainsborough Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Avalon Thousand Oaks Plaza
235 N Conejo School Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
eaves Thousand Oaks
351 Hodencamp Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Arrive Thousand Oaks Apartments
1394 E Hillcrest Drive
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Yolo
81 Maegan Pl
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Yolo East
1801 Los Feliz Drive
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
The Knolls Apartment Homes
2544 Vista Wood Cir
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 5174 Via Capote have any available units?
5174 Via Capote doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 5174 Via Capote have?
Some of 5174 Via Capote's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5174 Via Capote currently offering any rent specials?
5174 Via Capote is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5174 Via Capote pet-friendly?
No, 5174 Via Capote is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 5174 Via Capote offer parking?
Yes, 5174 Via Capote offers parking.
Does 5174 Via Capote have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5174 Via Capote does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5174 Via Capote have a pool?
No, 5174 Via Capote does not have a pool.
Does 5174 Via Capote have accessible units?
No, 5174 Via Capote does not have accessible units.
Does 5174 Via Capote have units with dishwashers?
No, 5174 Via Capote does not have units with dishwashers.

Similar Pages

Thousand Oaks 1 BedroomsThousand Oaks 2 BedroomsThousand Oaks Apartments with BalconyThousand Oaks Dog Friendly ApartmentsThousand Oaks Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAOxnard, CAVentura, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CACamarillo, CAWest Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CANorwalk, CAPalmdale, CARedondo Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North RanchCentral Thousand OaksLang RanchWestlakeRancho Conejo

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks CollegeUniversity of California-Los AngelesCalifornia Institute of the ArtsCollege of the Canyons