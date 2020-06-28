4894 Via Camino

Amenities

Highly desirable lovely single story 4 bedroom 3 bath home in beautiful Dos Vientos Ranch on a large corner lot. This charming home has an open floor plan, recessed light, high ceilings and lots of natural light. Spacious open kitchen with large island opens to inviting family room with a fireplace, and plenty of room for enjoyment. The French doors off the kitchen open to a large private back yard beautifully landscaped with lush grass, flowers, shrubs, and fruit trees for family fun & entertainment. Spacious master suite offers dual sinks, separate soaking tub & shower, along with a large walk in closet. Secondary bedrooms are roomy with ceiling fans (4th room can be either a bedroom den or study). Separate laundry room with sink and cabinets opens to large 3 car garage for plenty of parking space and storage. Situated in the upscale community of Dos Vientos Ranch just minutes from top rated Sycamore Canyon K-8th grade school, community parks, and shopping.