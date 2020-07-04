All apartments in Thousand Oaks
489 Serento Circle.
Last updated May 8 2020

489 Serento Circle

489 Serento Circle · No Longer Available
Location

489 Serento Circle, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Wildwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
carport
pool
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
A three-bedroom with one-and-a-half baths Wildwood Condo is now available. Call (805)844-3989 to schedule an appointment. Smoothed ceilings and central air conditioning create a pleasant living environment. The kitchen island, refrigerator, washer and dryer are included without warranty. Additional amenities include a laundry/utility room with storage space and two carport spaces. Wildwood Township I abuts Wildwood Neighborhood Park and is near Wildwood Elementary School. Complex amenities include a community pool and trash collection. Wildwood Park is nearby.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 489 Serento Circle have any available units?
489 Serento Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 489 Serento Circle have?
Some of 489 Serento Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, carport, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 489 Serento Circle currently offering any rent specials?
489 Serento Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 489 Serento Circle pet-friendly?
No, 489 Serento Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 489 Serento Circle offer parking?
Yes, 489 Serento Circle offers parking.
Does 489 Serento Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 489 Serento Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 489 Serento Circle have a pool?
Yes, 489 Serento Circle has a pool.
Does 489 Serento Circle have accessible units?
No, 489 Serento Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 489 Serento Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 489 Serento Circle does not have units with dishwashers.

