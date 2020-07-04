489 Serento Circle.

Amenities

A three-bedroom with one-and-a-half baths Wildwood Condo is now available. Call (805)844-3989 to schedule an appointment. Smoothed ceilings and central air conditioning create a pleasant living environment. The kitchen island, refrigerator, washer and dryer are included without warranty. Additional amenities include a laundry/utility room with storage space and two carport spaces. Wildwood Township I abuts Wildwood Neighborhood Park and is near Wildwood Elementary School. Complex amenities include a community pool and trash collection. Wildwood Park is nearby.