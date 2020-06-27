486 Glenwood Place

Amenities

Beautiful 3+2 House in Thousand Oaks! Wood Floor! Granite Counters! Gas Fireplace - We have a gorgeous house located in Thousand Oaks that is conveniently located close to both the 101 and 23 Freeways! Nestled in a residential area, this 3 bedroom and 2 bath house is near several parks and provides a warm and welcoming environment. It also features a 2-car garage and a very spacious backyard with a patio!



House Features

-Wood Floors

-Granite Counters

-Gas Fireplace

-Large Breakfast Bar

-Large Bedrooms

-Washer/Dryer Hookups

-Large Patio and Backyard

-2 Car Garage



Nearby Schools

-Hillcrest Christian

-Conejo Elementary

-Colina Middle School



