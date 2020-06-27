All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Find more places like 486 Glenwood Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Thousand Oaks, CA
/
486 Glenwood Place
Last updated December 15 2019 at 11:04 AM

486 Glenwood Place

486 Glenwood Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Thousand Oaks
See all
North Ranch
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

486 Glenwood Place, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
North Ranch

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3+2 House in Thousand Oaks! Wood Floor! Granite Counters! Gas Fireplace - We have a gorgeous house located in Thousand Oaks that is conveniently located close to both the 101 and 23 Freeways! Nestled in a residential area, this 3 bedroom and 2 bath house is near several parks and provides a warm and welcoming environment. It also features a 2-car garage and a very spacious backyard with a patio!

*Pricing subject to change*

House Features
-Wood Floors
-Granite Counters
-Gas Fireplace
-Large Breakfast Bar
-Large Bedrooms
-Washer/Dryer Hookups
-Large Patio and Backyard
-2 Car Garage

Nearby Schools
-Hillcrest Christian
-Conejo Elementary
-Colina Middle School

(RLNE4996002)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 486 Glenwood Place have any available units?
486 Glenwood Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 486 Glenwood Place have?
Some of 486 Glenwood Place's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 486 Glenwood Place currently offering any rent specials?
486 Glenwood Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 486 Glenwood Place pet-friendly?
No, 486 Glenwood Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 486 Glenwood Place offer parking?
Yes, 486 Glenwood Place offers parking.
Does 486 Glenwood Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 486 Glenwood Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 486 Glenwood Place have a pool?
No, 486 Glenwood Place does not have a pool.
Does 486 Glenwood Place have accessible units?
No, 486 Glenwood Place does not have accessible units.
Does 486 Glenwood Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 486 Glenwood Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westlake Canyon Apartments
2338 Fountain Crest Ln
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Sofi Thousand Oaks
491 W Gainsborough Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Casa Oaks
2088 W Hillcrest Dr
Thousand Oaks, CA 91320
Avalon Thousand Oaks Plaza
235 N Conejo School Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Arrive Thousand Oaks Apartments
1394 E Hillcrest Drive
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Yolo
81 Maegan Pl
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Yolo East
1801 Los Feliz Drive
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
The Knolls Apartment Homes
2544 Vista Wood Cir
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362

Similar Pages

Thousand Oaks 1 BedroomsThousand Oaks 2 Bedrooms
Thousand Oaks Apartments with BalconyThousand Oaks Dog Friendly Apartments
Thousand Oaks Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CA
Burbank, CAOxnard, CAVentura, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CA
Camarillo, CAWest Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CANorwalk, CAPalmdale, CARedondo Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North RanchCentral Thousand Oaks
Lang RanchWestlake
Rancho Conejo

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Los AngelesCalifornia Institute of the Arts
College of the Canyons