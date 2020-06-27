486 Glenwood Place

Amenities
Beautiful 3+2 House in Thousand Oaks! Wood Floor! Granite Counters! Gas Fireplace - We have a gorgeous house located in Thousand Oaks that is conveniently located close to both the 101 and 23 Freeways! Nestled in a residential area, this 3 bedroom and 2 bath house is near several parks and provides a warm and welcoming environment. It also features a 2-car garage and a very spacious backyard with a patio!
*Pricing subject to change*
House Features
-Wood Floors
-Granite Counters
-Gas Fireplace
-Large Breakfast Bar
-Large Bedrooms
-Washer/Dryer Hookups
-Large Patio and Backyard
-2 Car Garage
Nearby Schools
-Hillcrest Christian
-Conejo Elementary
-Colina Middle School
(RLNE4996002)