4714 Via La Jolla

Beautiful home with ocean breeze on a large lot of over 16,000 square feet in the heart of desirable Dos Vientos. Located in a cul-de-sac, with breath-taking mountain and valley views. Walking distance to award winning K-8 Sycamore Canyon school! This home has 5 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms (1 bedroom and 1 bath are downstairs) and a bonus room that is great for an office or playroom. Beautiful wood floors throughout the living, family, and formal dining rooms. An upgraded kitchen with granite countertops and back splash, a large center island, double ovens, and plenty of cabinets for storage. Has a huge entertainer's backyard with gazebo. Walking distance to amazing community parks, hiking and horseback riding trails, and it's 12 miles away from the beach.