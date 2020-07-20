All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Find more places like 4714 Via La Jolla.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Thousand Oaks, CA
/
4714 Via La Jolla
Last updated June 9 2019 at 6:14 AM

4714 Via La Jolla

4714 via La Jolla · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Thousand Oaks
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

4714 via La Jolla, Thousand Oaks, CA 91320
Dos Vientos

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful home with ocean breeze on a large lot of over 16,000 square feet in the heart of desirable Dos Vientos. Located in a cul-de-sac, with breath-taking mountain and valley views. Walking distance to award winning K-8 Sycamore Canyon school! This home has 5 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms (1 bedroom and 1 bath are downstairs) and a bonus room that is great for an office or playroom. Beautiful wood floors throughout the living, family, and formal dining rooms. An upgraded kitchen with granite countertops and back splash, a large center island, double ovens, and plenty of cabinets for storage. Has a huge entertainer's backyard with gazebo. Walking distance to amazing community parks, hiking and horseback riding trails, and it's 12 miles away from the beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4714 Via La Jolla have any available units?
4714 Via La Jolla doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 4714 Via La Jolla have?
Some of 4714 Via La Jolla's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4714 Via La Jolla currently offering any rent specials?
4714 Via La Jolla is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4714 Via La Jolla pet-friendly?
No, 4714 Via La Jolla is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 4714 Via La Jolla offer parking?
Yes, 4714 Via La Jolla offers parking.
Does 4714 Via La Jolla have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4714 Via La Jolla does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4714 Via La Jolla have a pool?
No, 4714 Via La Jolla does not have a pool.
Does 4714 Via La Jolla have accessible units?
No, 4714 Via La Jolla does not have accessible units.
Does 4714 Via La Jolla have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4714 Via La Jolla has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westlake Canyon Apartments
2338 Fountain Crest Ln
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Sofi Thousand Oaks
491 W Gainsborough Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Casa Oaks
2088 W Hillcrest Dr
Thousand Oaks, CA 91320
Avalon Thousand Oaks Plaza
235 N Conejo School Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
eaves Thousand Oaks
351 Hodencamp Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Arrive Thousand Oaks Apartments
1394 E Hillcrest Drive
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Yolo
81 Maegan Pl
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
The Knolls Apartment Homes
2544 Vista Wood Cir
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362

Similar Pages

Thousand Oaks 1 BedroomsThousand Oaks 2 Bedrooms
Thousand Oaks Apartments with BalconiesThousand Oaks Dog Friendly Apartments
Thousand Oaks Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CA
Oxnard, CABurbank, CAVentura, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CADowney, CALancaster, CA
Palmdale, CACamarillo, CARedondo Beach, CAAlhambra, CAWest Hollywood, CACulver City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North RanchCentral Thousand Oaks
Lang RanchWestlake
Rancho Conejo

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Los AngelesCalifornia Institute of the Arts
College of the Canyons