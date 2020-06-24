4401 Paseo Santa Rosa

Amenities

Welcome to this upgraded pool home on a cul-de-sac w 1/2 acre lot backing to open space. The kitchen has a large granite island & counters, stainless steel appliances & sink, 6-burner stove, double ovens & Bosch dishwasher, custom cabinetry w soft-close drawers & built-in refrigerator. Large movie room + office. The flooring is tumbled travertine, extra wide plank hardwood & upgraded full-loop carpet.Upgrades galore include plantation shutters, ceiling fans, crown molding, large baseboards, whole house speakers, custom staircase, iron chandeliers... There are 2 custom built-ins w glass shelves, wine racks & lighting in the dining room + other built-ins in the office, family room & upstairs hall. All bathrooms have been remodeled w travertine + an oversized jetted tub in the master bathroom. Large, entertainer's backyard w lovely views of Boney Mountain, custom stone-accent pool & spa, waterfall, outdoor fireplace & firepit, BBQ bar, lots of grass & complete privacy.