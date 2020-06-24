All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Last updated April 14 2019 at 1:34 AM

4401 Paseo Santa Rosa

4401 Paseo Santa Rosa · No Longer Available
Location

4401 Paseo Santa Rosa, Thousand Oaks, CA 91320
Dos Vientos

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Welcome to this upgraded pool home on a cul-de-sac w 1/2 acre lot backing to open space. The kitchen has a large granite island & counters, stainless steel appliances & sink, 6-burner stove, double ovens & Bosch dishwasher, custom cabinetry w soft-close drawers & built-in refrigerator. Large movie room + office. The flooring is tumbled travertine, extra wide plank hardwood & upgraded full-loop carpet.Upgrades galore include plantation shutters, ceiling fans, crown molding, large baseboards, whole house speakers, custom staircase, iron chandeliers... There are 2 custom built-ins w glass shelves, wine racks & lighting in the dining room + other built-ins in the office, family room & upstairs hall. All bathrooms have been remodeled w travertine + an oversized jetted tub in the master bathroom. Large, entertainer's backyard w lovely views of Boney Mountain, custom stone-accent pool & spa, waterfall, outdoor fireplace & firepit, BBQ bar, lots of grass & complete privacy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4401 Paseo Santa Rosa have any available units?
4401 Paseo Santa Rosa doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 4401 Paseo Santa Rosa have?
Some of 4401 Paseo Santa Rosa's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4401 Paseo Santa Rosa currently offering any rent specials?
4401 Paseo Santa Rosa is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4401 Paseo Santa Rosa pet-friendly?
No, 4401 Paseo Santa Rosa is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 4401 Paseo Santa Rosa offer parking?
Yes, 4401 Paseo Santa Rosa offers parking.
Does 4401 Paseo Santa Rosa have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4401 Paseo Santa Rosa does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4401 Paseo Santa Rosa have a pool?
Yes, 4401 Paseo Santa Rosa has a pool.
Does 4401 Paseo Santa Rosa have accessible units?
No, 4401 Paseo Santa Rosa does not have accessible units.
Does 4401 Paseo Santa Rosa have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4401 Paseo Santa Rosa has units with dishwashers.
