All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Find more places like 399 Maidstone Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Thousand Oaks, CA
/
399 Maidstone Lane
Last updated April 6 2019 at 1:42 PM

399 Maidstone Lane

399 Maidstone Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Thousand Oaks
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

399 Maidstone Ln, Thousand Oaks, CA 91320
Los Robles

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Available Now! This immaculate 2-story home with a private deck and patio invites relaxation. With 3 bedrooms, 2 and a half baths and open living space, you'll enjoy a perfect atmosphere for relaxing and entertaining. Beautiful brand-new hardwood floors welcome you as you enter and ascend the stairs to the main level. The first floor living room features newer paint, abundant natural light, fireplace and vaulted ceilings. Enjoy an open flow from the updated kitchen to a separate dining area andan addition living room both with sliding doors to the back patio. The main level master suite, which boasts its own private remodeled bath and shower, dual vanity sinks, walk in closet w/ shelving system, fireplace and deck access round out the first floor. As you begin your ascent up the open staircase to the second story you are graced with a bright landing with built in shelving. On the second floor two additional bedrooms and a full bath with dual vanity sinks and bath/shower complete this move in ready home.You'll also love the convenience of your own two car garage, and a great gated neighborhood near it all with freeway access, shopping and restaurants minutes away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 399 Maidstone Lane have any available units?
399 Maidstone Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 399 Maidstone Lane have?
Some of 399 Maidstone Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 399 Maidstone Lane currently offering any rent specials?
399 Maidstone Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 399 Maidstone Lane pet-friendly?
No, 399 Maidstone Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 399 Maidstone Lane offer parking?
Yes, 399 Maidstone Lane offers parking.
Does 399 Maidstone Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 399 Maidstone Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 399 Maidstone Lane have a pool?
Yes, 399 Maidstone Lane has a pool.
Does 399 Maidstone Lane have accessible units?
No, 399 Maidstone Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 399 Maidstone Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 399 Maidstone Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westlake Canyon Apartments
2338 Fountain Crest Ln
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Sofi Thousand Oaks
491 W Gainsborough Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Casa Oaks
2088 W Hillcrest Dr
Thousand Oaks, CA 91320
Avalon Thousand Oaks Plaza
235 N Conejo School Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Arrive Thousand Oaks Apartments
1394 E Hillcrest Drive
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Yolo
81 Maegan Pl
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Yolo East
1801 Los Feliz Drive
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
The Knolls Apartment Homes
2544 Vista Wood Cir
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362

Similar Pages

Thousand Oaks 1 BedroomsThousand Oaks 2 Bedrooms
Thousand Oaks Apartments with BalconyThousand Oaks Dog Friendly Apartments
Thousand Oaks Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CA
Burbank, CAOxnard, CAVentura, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CA
Camarillo, CAWest Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CANorwalk, CAPalmdale, CARedondo Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North RanchCentral Thousand Oaks
Lang RanchWestlake
Rancho Conejo

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Los AngelesCalifornia Institute of the Arts
College of the Canyons