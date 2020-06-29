382 E Hilltop Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Look no more! This is a rare and beautiful end unit. Three large bedrooms plus an over sized loft area - all upstairs. Master bedroom suite has a light and bright gorgeous bathroom, with a separate shower, large bathtub, double sinks and a large walk-in closet. Freshly painted interior. This home shows like a model home! Fireplace in family room. Wood floors downstairs, carpet upstairs. Indoor laundry room. Gourmet kitchen with custom cabinetry, granite counters and stainless steel appliances.Large open patio off dining and family area, with an additional patio off the kitchen. Two car garage direct access. Westlake High School! A must see!