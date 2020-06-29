All apartments in Thousand Oaks
382 E Hilltop Way
382 E Hilltop Way

382 Hilltop Way · No Longer Available
Location

382 Hilltop Way, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
North Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Look no more! This is a rare and beautiful end unit. Three large bedrooms plus an over sized loft area - all upstairs. Master bedroom suite has a light and bright gorgeous bathroom, with a separate shower, large bathtub, double sinks and a large walk-in closet. Freshly painted interior. This home shows like a model home! Fireplace in family room. Wood floors downstairs, carpet upstairs. Indoor laundry room. Gourmet kitchen with custom cabinetry, granite counters and stainless steel appliances.Large open patio off dining and family area, with an additional patio off the kitchen. Two car garage direct access. Westlake High School! A must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 382 E Hilltop Way have any available units?
382 E Hilltop Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 382 E Hilltop Way have?
Some of 382 E Hilltop Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 382 E Hilltop Way currently offering any rent specials?
382 E Hilltop Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 382 E Hilltop Way pet-friendly?
No, 382 E Hilltop Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 382 E Hilltop Way offer parking?
Yes, 382 E Hilltop Way offers parking.
Does 382 E Hilltop Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 382 E Hilltop Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 382 E Hilltop Way have a pool?
Yes, 382 E Hilltop Way has a pool.
Does 382 E Hilltop Way have accessible units?
No, 382 E Hilltop Way does not have accessible units.
Does 382 E Hilltop Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 382 E Hilltop Way has units with dishwashers.

