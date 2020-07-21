All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Find more places like 335 Wynn Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Thousand Oaks, CA
/
335 Wynn Court
Last updated November 8 2019 at 12:55 PM

335 Wynn Court

335 Wynn Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Thousand Oaks
See all
North Ranch
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

335 Wynn Court, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
North Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 bed, 2 1/2 bath Condo in Thousand Oaks location! - This 2 story property has been upgraded from top to bottom! Hard surface flooring through out the majority of the unit, remodeled kitchen and bathrooms and a huge master bedroom are some of the features that will make this one lease quickly! Enjoy the adorable private patio/yard. There is an attached 2 car garage. End unit location. Sorry, NO smoking. Well behaved pet will be considered with an increased deposit. If you prefer the fridge can be provided (without warranty.) Available now.

(RLNE5157476)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 335 Wynn Court have any available units?
335 Wynn Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 335 Wynn Court have?
Some of 335 Wynn Court's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 335 Wynn Court currently offering any rent specials?
335 Wynn Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 335 Wynn Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 335 Wynn Court is pet friendly.
Does 335 Wynn Court offer parking?
Yes, 335 Wynn Court offers parking.
Does 335 Wynn Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 335 Wynn Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 335 Wynn Court have a pool?
No, 335 Wynn Court does not have a pool.
Does 335 Wynn Court have accessible units?
No, 335 Wynn Court does not have accessible units.
Does 335 Wynn Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 335 Wynn Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westlake Canyon Apartments
2338 Fountain Crest Ln
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Sofi Thousand Oaks
491 W Gainsborough Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Avalon Thousand Oaks Plaza
235 N Conejo School Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
eaves Thousand Oaks
351 Hodencamp Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Arrive Thousand Oaks Apartments
1394 E Hillcrest Drive
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Yolo
81 Maegan Pl
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Yolo East
1801 Los Feliz Drive
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
The Knolls Apartment Homes
2544 Vista Wood Cir
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362

Similar Pages

Thousand Oaks 1 Bedroom ApartmentsThousand Oaks 2 Bedroom Apartments
Thousand Oaks Apartments with BalconiesThousand Oaks Dog Friendly Apartments
Thousand Oaks Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CA
Oxnard, CABurbank, CAVentura, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CADowney, CALancaster, CA
Palmdale, CACamarillo, CARedondo Beach, CAAlhambra, CAWest Hollywood, CACulver City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North RanchCentral Thousand Oaks
Lang RanchWestlake
Rancho Conejo

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Los AngelesCalifornia Institute of the Arts
College of the Canyons