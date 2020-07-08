3301 Lang Ranch Parkway

Amenities

hardwood floors garage recently renovated walk in closets playground fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace hardwood floors oven walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground bbq/grill garage

Absolutely STUNNING in highly sought-after Thousand Oaks neighborhood! Renovated and ideally set on a corner lot with 4 bedrooms, one Bedroom/Bath down (optional Office) 3 full baths, approx. 3000 sq. ft and wood floors throughout. Impressive double-door entry leads to formal Living/Dining Room with soaring ceilings offering an incredible sense of light & space. Gorgeous all white Chef's Kitchen with weave pattern back-splash, center island, quartz counter-tops, VIKING appliances, huge walk-in pantry and breakfast area that opens to the Family room with fireplace. Retreat to the Elegant Master Suite with huge walk-in closet, luxurious Master Bath with Separate Stall Shower & Soaking Tub. Two generous sized secondary bedrooms with large walk in closets and shared hallway bath. Relax & unwind in the totally private & serene backyard with outdoor Pizza Oven/Fireplace, built-in BBQ and wrap around grassy side yard. Freshly painted, new high-quality laminate wood flooring throughout, and finished 3-car Garage. Walking distance to community Park offering kids playground and sports court. Within Award Winning School District, close to hiking trails, shopping center and easy access to the 23 & 101 freeways. Home is also listed FOR SALE.