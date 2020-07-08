All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Last updated May 20 2020 at 1:13 AM

3301 Lang Ranch Parkway

3301 Lang Ranch Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

3301 Lang Ranch Parkway, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Lang Ranch

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
bbq/grill
garage
Absolutely STUNNING in highly sought-after Thousand Oaks neighborhood! Renovated and ideally set on a corner lot with 4 bedrooms, one Bedroom/Bath down (optional Office) 3 full baths, approx. 3000 sq. ft and wood floors throughout. Impressive double-door entry leads to formal Living/Dining Room with soaring ceilings offering an incredible sense of light & space. Gorgeous all white Chef's Kitchen with weave pattern back-splash, center island, quartz counter-tops, VIKING appliances, huge walk-in pantry and breakfast area that opens to the Family room with fireplace. Retreat to the Elegant Master Suite with huge walk-in closet, luxurious Master Bath with Separate Stall Shower & Soaking Tub. Two generous sized secondary bedrooms with large walk in closets and shared hallway bath. Relax & unwind in the totally private & serene backyard with outdoor Pizza Oven/Fireplace, built-in BBQ and wrap around grassy side yard. Freshly painted, new high-quality laminate wood flooring throughout, and finished 3-car Garage. Walking distance to community Park offering kids playground and sports court. Within Award Winning School District, close to hiking trails, shopping center and easy access to the 23 & 101 freeways. Home is also listed FOR SALE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3301 Lang Ranch Parkway have any available units?
3301 Lang Ranch Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 3301 Lang Ranch Parkway have?
Some of 3301 Lang Ranch Parkway's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3301 Lang Ranch Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
3301 Lang Ranch Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3301 Lang Ranch Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 3301 Lang Ranch Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 3301 Lang Ranch Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 3301 Lang Ranch Parkway offers parking.
Does 3301 Lang Ranch Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3301 Lang Ranch Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3301 Lang Ranch Parkway have a pool?
No, 3301 Lang Ranch Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 3301 Lang Ranch Parkway have accessible units?
No, 3301 Lang Ranch Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 3301 Lang Ranch Parkway have units with dishwashers?
No, 3301 Lang Ranch Parkway does not have units with dishwashers.

