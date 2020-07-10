33 Mcafee Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Private upstairs unit offers privacy and some views.Living room has vaulted ceilings, sweet fireplace dining space looking out onto trees and balcony. Kitchen has upgraded cabinets and accesses to the living area. Both bedrooms have access to another balcony facing the Northwest. Master bedroom has a walkin closet and a separate vanity area. Washer /dryer, laminate flooring and newer carpets in bedrooms. Across from the Samuelson Aquatic Center of Cal Lutheran University and steps away from thecommunity pool. One shared remote accessed garage space. Good credit a must,Smoking or drugs not allowed. Renter's Insurance required.