Thousand Oaks, CA
33 Mcafee Court
Last updated August 20 2019 at 4:50 PM

33 Mcafee Court

33 Mcafee Court · No Longer Available
Location

33 Mcafee Court, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Wildwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Private upstairs unit offers privacy and some views.Living room has vaulted ceilings, sweet fireplace dining space looking out onto trees and balcony. Kitchen has upgraded cabinets and accesses to the living area. Both bedrooms have access to another balcony facing the Northwest. Master bedroom has a walkin closet and a separate vanity area. Washer /dryer, laminate flooring and newer carpets in bedrooms. Across from the Samuelson Aquatic Center of Cal Lutheran University and steps away from thecommunity pool. One shared remote accessed garage space. Good credit a must,Smoking or drugs not allowed. Renter's Insurance required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33 Mcafee Court have any available units?
33 Mcafee Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 33 Mcafee Court have?
Some of 33 Mcafee Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33 Mcafee Court currently offering any rent specials?
33 Mcafee Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33 Mcafee Court pet-friendly?
No, 33 Mcafee Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 33 Mcafee Court offer parking?
Yes, 33 Mcafee Court offers parking.
Does 33 Mcafee Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 33 Mcafee Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 33 Mcafee Court have a pool?
Yes, 33 Mcafee Court has a pool.
Does 33 Mcafee Court have accessible units?
No, 33 Mcafee Court does not have accessible units.
Does 33 Mcafee Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 33 Mcafee Court does not have units with dishwashers.

