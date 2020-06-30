325 Briar Bluff Circle

Amenities

This highly desirable floor plan is a perfect candidate to be your next home. Ideally located in the exclusive Ridge Crest tract of Thousand Oaks, this property enjoys hillside views and easy access to local hiking trails. Interior upgrades include newer carpet, wood and travertine flooring. The spacious, island kitchen boasts expansive counter space and cabinetry, a breakfast bar and casual dining area. The kitchen opens directly onto the family room, creating a great room feel that is the focal point of the home. The first floor also provides an office/bedroom and full bath - perfect for guests. Upstairs you'll find two large secondary bedrooms sharing a jack-and-jill bath and a third bedroom with its own bath. The master suite includes a sitting area, his and hers walk-in closets and gracious bath with dual vanities and a spa tub. The outdoor spaces of this home are truly a retreat. From pool, outdoor fireplace, fruit gardens and views to the rose garden , you'll be looking for reasons to be outside.