Thousand Oaks, CA
325 Briar Bluff Circle
Last updated March 26 2020 at 2:10 PM

325 Briar Bluff Circle

325 Briar Bluff Circle · No Longer Available
Location

325 Briar Bluff Circle, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Wildwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
This highly desirable floor plan is a perfect candidate to be your next home. Ideally located in the exclusive Ridge Crest tract of Thousand Oaks, this property enjoys hillside views and easy access to local hiking trails. Interior upgrades include newer carpet, wood and travertine flooring. The spacious, island kitchen boasts expansive counter space and cabinetry, a breakfast bar and casual dining area. The kitchen opens directly onto the family room, creating a great room feel that is the focal point of the home. The first floor also provides an office/bedroom and full bath - perfect for guests. Upstairs you'll find two large secondary bedrooms sharing a jack-and-jill bath and a third bedroom with its own bath. The master suite includes a sitting area, his and hers walk-in closets and gracious bath with dual vanities and a spa tub. The outdoor spaces of this home are truly a retreat. From pool, outdoor fireplace, fruit gardens and views to the rose garden , you'll be looking for reasons to be outside.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 325 Briar Bluff Circle have any available units?
325 Briar Bluff Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 325 Briar Bluff Circle have?
Some of 325 Briar Bluff Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 325 Briar Bluff Circle currently offering any rent specials?
325 Briar Bluff Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 325 Briar Bluff Circle pet-friendly?
No, 325 Briar Bluff Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 325 Briar Bluff Circle offer parking?
Yes, 325 Briar Bluff Circle offers parking.
Does 325 Briar Bluff Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 325 Briar Bluff Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 325 Briar Bluff Circle have a pool?
Yes, 325 Briar Bluff Circle has a pool.
Does 325 Briar Bluff Circle have accessible units?
No, 325 Briar Bluff Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 325 Briar Bluff Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 325 Briar Bluff Circle has units with dishwashers.

