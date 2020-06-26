All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Find more places like 3180 Ferncrest Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Thousand Oaks, CA
/
3180 Ferncrest Place
Last updated September 12 2019 at 3:15 AM

3180 Ferncrest Place

3180 Ferncrest Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Thousand Oaks
See all
Lang Ranch
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3180 Ferncrest Place, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Lang Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
LANG RANCH SCHOOL HOME,with 4 Bedroom & 3 Bathroom. This home features high ceilings, wood & tile floor throughout, open floor plan, and very bright. Kitchen has granite counters and opens to the family room. The yard has a fully covered patio cover with ceiling fans makes an excellent play area for the kids. One of the largest lots in community with built in BBQ and island. Open floor plan with lots of windows for wonderful views and sunlight. There is a full bedroom and bathroom downstairs.Upstairs has 2 bedrooms and the master bedroom. Located in gated community of Eagleridge with community pool and park/play area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3180 Ferncrest Place have any available units?
3180 Ferncrest Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 3180 Ferncrest Place have?
Some of 3180 Ferncrest Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3180 Ferncrest Place currently offering any rent specials?
3180 Ferncrest Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3180 Ferncrest Place pet-friendly?
No, 3180 Ferncrest Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 3180 Ferncrest Place offer parking?
No, 3180 Ferncrest Place does not offer parking.
Does 3180 Ferncrest Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3180 Ferncrest Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3180 Ferncrest Place have a pool?
Yes, 3180 Ferncrest Place has a pool.
Does 3180 Ferncrest Place have accessible units?
No, 3180 Ferncrest Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3180 Ferncrest Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3180 Ferncrest Place has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sofi Thousand Oaks
491 W Gainsborough Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Casa Oaks
2088 W Hillcrest Dr
Thousand Oaks, CA 91320
Avalon Thousand Oaks Plaza
235 N Conejo School Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
eaves Thousand Oaks
351 Hodencamp Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Arrive Thousand Oaks Apartments
1394 E Hillcrest Drive
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Yolo
81 Maegan Pl
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Yolo East
1801 Los Feliz Drive
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
The Knolls Apartment Homes
2544 Vista Wood Cir
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362

Similar Pages

Thousand Oaks 1 BedroomsThousand Oaks 2 Bedrooms
Thousand Oaks Apartments with BalconyThousand Oaks Dog Friendly Apartments
Thousand Oaks Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CA
Burbank, CAOxnard, CAVentura, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CA
Camarillo, CAWest Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CANorwalk, CAPalmdale, CARedondo Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North RanchCentral Thousand Oaks
Lang RanchWestlake
Rancho Conejo

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Los AngelesCalifornia Institute of the Arts
College of the Canyons