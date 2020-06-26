3180 Ferncrest Place

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pool ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities pool bbq/grill

LANG RANCH SCHOOL HOME,with 4 Bedroom & 3 Bathroom. This home features high ceilings, wood & tile floor throughout, open floor plan, and very bright. Kitchen has granite counters and opens to the family room. The yard has a fully covered patio cover with ceiling fans makes an excellent play area for the kids. One of the largest lots in community with built in BBQ and island. Open floor plan with lots of windows for wonderful views and sunlight. There is a full bedroom and bathroom downstairs.Upstairs has 2 bedrooms and the master bedroom. Located in gated community of Eagleridge with community pool and park/play area.