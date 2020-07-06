3166 W Black Hills Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Lovely and well maintained Westlake Hills home on quiet cul de sac. Desirable 2 story floor plan with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and 2251 square feet. Large living room with vaulted ceilings, charming fireplace, and shuttered windows. Lots of natural light in the spacious remodeled kitchen with white Quartz counter tops. Beautiful Cabinetry has pull outs and lazy Susan. Kitchen, kitchen nook and family room look out unto a very private backyard that has a beautiful tile patio, overhang, and BBQ. Family room has added heatilator on fireplace for energy benefit in cooler months. Huge master suite with sitting area. All four bedrooms are upstairs. Washer/Dryer, Refrigerator, and BBQ, are included without warranty. Fantastic rental within walking distance to fabulous Westlake Hills Elementary and park. Green belts surround development. Gardner included. Home can be rented partiality furnished or unfurnished.