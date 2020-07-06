All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Find more places like 3166 W Black Hills Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Thousand Oaks, CA
/
3166 W Black Hills Court
Last updated December 2 2019 at 2:46 AM

3166 W Black Hills Court

3166 West Black Hills Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Thousand Oaks
See all
Westlake
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3166 West Black Hills Court, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Westlake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Lovely and well maintained Westlake Hills home on quiet cul de sac. Desirable 2 story floor plan with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and 2251 square feet. Large living room with vaulted ceilings, charming fireplace, and shuttered windows. Lots of natural light in the spacious remodeled kitchen with white Quartz counter tops. Beautiful Cabinetry has pull outs and lazy Susan. Kitchen, kitchen nook and family room look out unto a very private backyard that has a beautiful tile patio, overhang, and BBQ. Family room has added heatilator on fireplace for energy benefit in cooler months. Huge master suite with sitting area. All four bedrooms are upstairs. Washer/Dryer, Refrigerator, and BBQ, are included without warranty. Fantastic rental within walking distance to fabulous Westlake Hills Elementary and park. Green belts surround development. Gardner included. Home can be rented partiality furnished or unfurnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3166 W Black Hills Court have any available units?
3166 W Black Hills Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 3166 W Black Hills Court have?
Some of 3166 W Black Hills Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3166 W Black Hills Court currently offering any rent specials?
3166 W Black Hills Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3166 W Black Hills Court pet-friendly?
No, 3166 W Black Hills Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 3166 W Black Hills Court offer parking?
Yes, 3166 W Black Hills Court offers parking.
Does 3166 W Black Hills Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3166 W Black Hills Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3166 W Black Hills Court have a pool?
No, 3166 W Black Hills Court does not have a pool.
Does 3166 W Black Hills Court have accessible units?
No, 3166 W Black Hills Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3166 W Black Hills Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3166 W Black Hills Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Best Cities for Families 2019
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westlake Canyon Apartments
2338 Fountain Crest Ln
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Sofi Thousand Oaks
491 W Gainsborough Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Casa Oaks
2088 W Hillcrest Dr
Thousand Oaks, CA 91320
Avalon Thousand Oaks Plaza
235 N Conejo School Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
eaves Thousand Oaks
351 Hodencamp Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Arrive Thousand Oaks Apartments
1394 E Hillcrest Drive
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Yolo
81 Maegan Pl
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
The Knolls Apartment Homes
2544 Vista Wood Cir
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362

Similar Pages

Thousand Oaks 1 BedroomsThousand Oaks 2 Bedrooms
Thousand Oaks Apartments with BalconyThousand Oaks Dog Friendly Apartments
Thousand Oaks Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CA
Burbank, CAOxnard, CAVentura, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CA
Camarillo, CAWest Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CANorwalk, CAPalmdale, CARedondo Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North RanchCentral Thousand Oaks
Lang RanchWestlake
Rancho Conejo

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Los AngelesCalifornia Institute of the Arts
College of the Canyons