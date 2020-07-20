3125 W Black Hills Court

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Call Brett at 805.807.5546Attention to Detail & Pride of Ownership! Welcome to this spacious and bright new offering tucked away in prestigious the Westlake Hills neighborhood. Entertain friends and family in the chef's kitchen that opens up to the main living. Kitchen features granite, gas stove, oven, and refrigerator included with lease. Enjoy the lush backyard featuring outdoor bbq, jacuzzi, and zen garden. Rest easy in the large master suite with views and extensive closet space. All 4 bedrooms are upstairs along with beautifully remodeled bathrooms to service. Light & Bright with tons of natural light and dual-pane windows. Washer/Dryer included. Close to amenities and shopping. Located just steps away from Westlake Hills Elementary and renowned Russell Park. Great Walkability. Hiking Trails. Award Winning Schools. Come enjoy this serene cul-de-sac community and see why everybody falls in love with Westlake Hills. Welcome Home!