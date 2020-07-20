All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Last updated September 10 2019 at 11:47 PM

3125 W Black Hills Court

3125 Black Hills Ct · No Longer Available
Location

3125 Black Hills Ct, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Westlake

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Call Brett at 805.807.5546Attention to Detail & Pride of Ownership! Welcome to this spacious and bright new offering tucked away in prestigious the Westlake Hills neighborhood. Entertain friends and family in the chef's kitchen that opens up to the main living. Kitchen features granite, gas stove, oven, and refrigerator included with lease. Enjoy the lush backyard featuring outdoor bbq, jacuzzi, and zen garden. Rest easy in the large master suite with views and extensive closet space. All 4 bedrooms are upstairs along with beautifully remodeled bathrooms to service. Light & Bright with tons of natural light and dual-pane windows. Washer/Dryer included. Close to amenities and shopping. Located just steps away from Westlake Hills Elementary and renowned Russell Park. Great Walkability. Hiking Trails. Award Winning Schools. Come enjoy this serene cul-de-sac community and see why everybody falls in love with Westlake Hills. Welcome Home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3125 W Black Hills Court have any available units?
3125 W Black Hills Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 3125 W Black Hills Court have?
Some of 3125 W Black Hills Court's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3125 W Black Hills Court currently offering any rent specials?
3125 W Black Hills Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3125 W Black Hills Court pet-friendly?
No, 3125 W Black Hills Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 3125 W Black Hills Court offer parking?
Yes, 3125 W Black Hills Court offers parking.
Does 3125 W Black Hills Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3125 W Black Hills Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3125 W Black Hills Court have a pool?
No, 3125 W Black Hills Court does not have a pool.
Does 3125 W Black Hills Court have accessible units?
No, 3125 W Black Hills Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3125 W Black Hills Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3125 W Black Hills Court has units with dishwashers.
