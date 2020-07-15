3007 Sierra Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace

Located in the highly sought after Westlake Hills North Ranch community walking distance to Russell Park and award winning Westlake Hills Elementary

School. Spacious 3 bedroom Monaco model with many upgrades including updated bathrooms with tiled showers and granite

vanities, updated kitchen with granite counters, breakfast bar and nook, formal dining area, step down living room with vaulted ceiling

and wood burning fireplace, covered patio and lushly landscaped yard with fruit trees. Other amenities include new double pane energy efficient

windows, mirrored closet doors, newer paint inside and out, newer ceramic tile floors, and raised panel doors. Excellent family friendly

community. Minutes to freeways, shopping, transportation and recreation.