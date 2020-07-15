3007 Sierra Drive

Amenities
Located in the highly sought after Westlake Hills North Ranch community walking distance to Russell Park and award winning Westlake Hills Elementary
School. Spacious 3 bedroom Monaco model with many upgrades including updated bathrooms with tiled showers and granite
vanities, updated kitchen with granite counters, breakfast bar and nook, formal dining area, step down living room with vaulted ceiling
and wood burning fireplace, covered patio and lushly landscaped yard with fruit trees. Other amenities include new double pane energy efficient
windows, mirrored closet doors, newer paint inside and out, newer ceramic tile floors, and raised panel doors. Excellent family friendly
community. Minutes to freeways, shopping, transportation and recreation.