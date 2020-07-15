All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Thousand Oaks, CA
3007 Sierra Drive
Last updated February 17 2020 at 6:01 PM

3007 Sierra Drive

3007 East Sierra Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3007 East Sierra Drive, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Westlake

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Located in the highly sought after Westlake Hills North Ranch community walking distance to Russell Park and award winning Westlake Hills Elementary
School. Spacious 3 bedroom Monaco model with many upgrades including updated bathrooms with tiled showers and granite
vanities, updated kitchen with granite counters, breakfast bar and nook, formal dining area, step down living room with vaulted ceiling
and wood burning fireplace, covered patio and lushly landscaped yard with fruit trees. Other amenities include new double pane energy efficient
windows, mirrored closet doors, newer paint inside and out, newer ceramic tile floors, and raised panel doors. Excellent family friendly
community. Minutes to freeways, shopping, transportation and recreation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3007 Sierra Drive have any available units?
3007 Sierra Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 3007 Sierra Drive have?
Some of 3007 Sierra Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3007 Sierra Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3007 Sierra Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3007 Sierra Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3007 Sierra Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 3007 Sierra Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3007 Sierra Drive offers parking.
Does 3007 Sierra Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3007 Sierra Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3007 Sierra Drive have a pool?
No, 3007 Sierra Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3007 Sierra Drive have accessible units?
No, 3007 Sierra Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3007 Sierra Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3007 Sierra Drive has units with dishwashers.
