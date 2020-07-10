2946 Venezia Lane

Amenities

Beautifully remodeled 43 plus loft home located at the end of a cul-de-sac. Includes a remodeled kitchen featuring custom cabinets, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and an expanded center island that seats five. Newly remodeled downstairs bath. Family room with fireplace. Large master bedroom with spacious master bathroom featuring dual vanities, soaking tub and separate shower. Customized walk-in master closet with organizers. Two large secondary bedrooms share a hall bath. Upstairs laundry room and large linen closet. Lovely backyard with grassy area and stamped concrete patio for entertaining. Newer air conditioning and water heater with re-circulation pump. Gated community with community pool, spa and tot lot. Please do not disturb tenant. Award winning schools