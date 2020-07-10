All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Location

2946 Venezia Lane, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Lang Ranch

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
playground
pool
hot tub
Beautifully remodeled 43 plus loft home located at the end of a cul-de-sac. Includes a remodeled kitchen featuring custom cabinets, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and an expanded center island that seats five. Newly remodeled downstairs bath. Family room with fireplace. Large master bedroom with spacious master bathroom featuring dual vanities, soaking tub and separate shower. Customized walk-in master closet with organizers. Two large secondary bedrooms share a hall bath. Upstairs laundry room and large linen closet. Lovely backyard with grassy area and stamped concrete patio for entertaining. Newer air conditioning and water heater with re-circulation pump. Gated community with community pool, spa and tot lot. Please do not disturb tenant. Award winning schools

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2946 Venezia Lane have any available units?
2946 Venezia Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 2946 Venezia Lane have?
Some of 2946 Venezia Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2946 Venezia Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2946 Venezia Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2946 Venezia Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2946 Venezia Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 2946 Venezia Lane offer parking?
No, 2946 Venezia Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2946 Venezia Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2946 Venezia Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2946 Venezia Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2946 Venezia Lane has a pool.
Does 2946 Venezia Lane have accessible units?
No, 2946 Venezia Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2946 Venezia Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2946 Venezia Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

