Last updated February 5 2020 at 12:27 PM

2933 Great Smokey Court

2933 Great Smokey Court · No Longer Available
Location

2933 Great Smokey Court, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Westlake

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
media room
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
2933 Great Smokey Court, Westlake Village, CA 91362 - You will feel right at home in this beautifully bright and updated 3 bed 2 bath single story house on a quiet cul-de-sac of Westlake Village! Featuring high ceilings and skylights with a fireplace in the living room, unique floor tiles and recessed lighting in the kitchen, and a tranquil and secluded master suite. With a spacious backyard and a pergola, attached 2 car garage, includes Washer, Dryer, Refrigerator and Gardener. Super close to Westlake Promenade restaurants, shops, movie theater, hiking spots, schools and more! Please visit www.ThePliskyGroup.com for more information!

(RLNE5488493)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2933 Great Smokey Court have any available units?
2933 Great Smokey Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 2933 Great Smokey Court have?
Some of 2933 Great Smokey Court's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2933 Great Smokey Court currently offering any rent specials?
2933 Great Smokey Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2933 Great Smokey Court pet-friendly?
No, 2933 Great Smokey Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 2933 Great Smokey Court offer parking?
Yes, 2933 Great Smokey Court offers parking.
Does 2933 Great Smokey Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2933 Great Smokey Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2933 Great Smokey Court have a pool?
No, 2933 Great Smokey Court does not have a pool.
Does 2933 Great Smokey Court have accessible units?
No, 2933 Great Smokey Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2933 Great Smokey Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2933 Great Smokey Court does not have units with dishwashers.
