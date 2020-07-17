Amenities
2933 Great Smokey Court, Westlake Village, CA 91362 - You will feel right at home in this beautifully bright and updated 3 bed 2 bath single story house on a quiet cul-de-sac of Westlake Village! Featuring high ceilings and skylights with a fireplace in the living room, unique floor tiles and recessed lighting in the kitchen, and a tranquil and secluded master suite. With a spacious backyard and a pergola, attached 2 car garage, includes Washer, Dryer, Refrigerator and Gardener. Super close to Westlake Promenade restaurants, shops, movie theater, hiking spots, schools and more! Please visit www.ThePliskyGroup.com for more information!
(RLNE5488493)