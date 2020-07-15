293 Newbury Vista Ln

Amenities

3 bed, 2 1/2 2-story townhome in Newbury Park! - Beautiful and three bedroom, two & half bath end unit townhome in Newbury Vista complex. Open floor plan with high ceilings, granite countertops, stainless appliances and huge, direct access, two car garage. Front, Private, gated courtyard close to community pool/spa. Low maintenance yard including artificial turf. Upstairs secondary bedrooms include walk in closets, roomy hallway and lots of light. Master suite has a HUGE walk in closet and personal balcony. Washer, Dryer and refrigerator may be provided without warranty. Easy on and off 101, close to restaurants and shopping. Pets will be considered with maximum security deposit. No smoking please. Available Now.



