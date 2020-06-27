2926 Arbella Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry playground pool hot tub

Fantastic view home with designer flair, located within the beautiful gated Bellagio community in prestigious Lang Ranch. Stunning open floorplan includes high ceilings and a tastefully upgraded chef's kitchen that opens directly to the family room with a cozy fireplace. Downstairs has office/studio that could become a fifth bedroom, formal dining, and laundry room. Four large bedrooms located upstairs, including a master bedroom with incredible views, a large walk in closet, and an upgraded master bath. The community includes a pool, spa and playground area. Exceptional family home within top notch Conejo Valley / Lang Ranch school district.