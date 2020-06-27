All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Find more places like 2926 Arbella Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Thousand Oaks, CA
/
2926 Arbella Lane
Last updated August 6 2019 at 3:18 PM

2926 Arbella Lane

2926 Arbella Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Thousand Oaks
See all
Lang Ranch
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2926 Arbella Lane, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Lang Ranch

Amenities

on-site laundry
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
playground
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
playground
pool
hot tub
Fantastic view home with designer flair, located within the beautiful gated Bellagio community in prestigious Lang Ranch. Stunning open floorplan includes high ceilings and a tastefully upgraded chef's kitchen that opens directly to the family room with a cozy fireplace. Downstairs has office/studio that could become a fifth bedroom, formal dining, and laundry room. Four large bedrooms located upstairs, including a master bedroom with incredible views, a large walk in closet, and an upgraded master bath. The community includes a pool, spa and playground area. Exceptional family home within top notch Conejo Valley / Lang Ranch school district.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2926 Arbella Lane have any available units?
2926 Arbella Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 2926 Arbella Lane have?
Some of 2926 Arbella Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2926 Arbella Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2926 Arbella Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2926 Arbella Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2926 Arbella Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 2926 Arbella Lane offer parking?
No, 2926 Arbella Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2926 Arbella Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2926 Arbella Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2926 Arbella Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2926 Arbella Lane has a pool.
Does 2926 Arbella Lane have accessible units?
No, 2926 Arbella Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2926 Arbella Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2926 Arbella Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westlake Canyon Apartments
2338 Fountain Crest Ln
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Casa Oaks
2088 W Hillcrest Dr
Thousand Oaks, CA 91320
Avalon Thousand Oaks Plaza
235 N Conejo School Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
eaves Thousand Oaks
351 Hodencamp Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Arrive Thousand Oaks Apartments
1394 E Hillcrest Drive
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Yolo
81 Maegan Pl
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Yolo East
1801 Los Feliz Drive
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
The Knolls Apartment Homes
2544 Vista Wood Cir
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362

Similar Pages

Thousand Oaks 1 BedroomsThousand Oaks 2 Bedrooms
Thousand Oaks Apartments with BalconyThousand Oaks Dog Friendly Apartments
Thousand Oaks Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CA
Burbank, CAOxnard, CAVentura, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CA
Camarillo, CAWest Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CANorwalk, CAPalmdale, CARedondo Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North RanchCentral Thousand Oaks
Lang RanchWestlake
Rancho Conejo

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Los AngelesCalifornia Institute of the Arts
College of the Canyons