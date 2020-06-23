All apartments in Thousand Oaks
2884 CRESCENT WAY
Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:39 AM

2884 CRESCENT WAY

2884 Crescent Way · No Longer Available
Location

2884 Crescent Way, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Westlake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
2884 CRESCENT WAY Available 05/29/20 Remodeled Gem in The Heart of Thousand Oaks - Remodeled gem in the heart of Thousand Oaks! Amazing curb appeal down to the adorable white picket fence. Fantastic kitchen with white cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances including a huge country style kitchen sink, center island plus large kitchen nook with french doors that open to front yard with fenced wood patio which is a great place for that cup of morning coffee! The kitchen opens up to a grand room with high ceilings & skylights. Beautiful laminate wood floors throughout the home and newer paint. Upgraded large bathroom, newer front door, french doors in the bedrooms, windows, ceiling fan in the living room, 2 AC units & indoor laundry room. Large private back yard with wrap around back patio/porch with mature trees.

Close to shopping, restaurants, entertainment & the Civic Arts Plaza.

Pets at owners' discretion with a minimum $500 pet deposit. The final security deposit will be based on credit scores.

Please note, all information is believed to be accurate and up to date. Changes to the home exterior, interior, landscaping, or appliances may have occurred since the photographs were taken. Equal Housing Opportunity.

(RLNE4635136)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2884 CRESCENT WAY have any available units?
2884 CRESCENT WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 2884 CRESCENT WAY have?
Some of 2884 CRESCENT WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2884 CRESCENT WAY currently offering any rent specials?
2884 CRESCENT WAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2884 CRESCENT WAY pet-friendly?
Yes, 2884 CRESCENT WAY is pet friendly.
Does 2884 CRESCENT WAY offer parking?
No, 2884 CRESCENT WAY does not offer parking.
Does 2884 CRESCENT WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2884 CRESCENT WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2884 CRESCENT WAY have a pool?
No, 2884 CRESCENT WAY does not have a pool.
Does 2884 CRESCENT WAY have accessible units?
No, 2884 CRESCENT WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 2884 CRESCENT WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2884 CRESCENT WAY has units with dishwashers.
