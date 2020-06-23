Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

2884 CRESCENT WAY Available 05/29/20 Remodeled Gem in The Heart of Thousand Oaks - Remodeled gem in the heart of Thousand Oaks! Amazing curb appeal down to the adorable white picket fence. Fantastic kitchen with white cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances including a huge country style kitchen sink, center island plus large kitchen nook with french doors that open to front yard with fenced wood patio which is a great place for that cup of morning coffee! The kitchen opens up to a grand room with high ceilings & skylights. Beautiful laminate wood floors throughout the home and newer paint. Upgraded large bathroom, newer front door, french doors in the bedrooms, windows, ceiling fan in the living room, 2 AC units & indoor laundry room. Large private back yard with wrap around back patio/porch with mature trees.



Close to shopping, restaurants, entertainment & the Civic Arts Plaza.



Pets at owners' discretion with a minimum $500 pet deposit. The final security deposit will be based on credit scores.



Please note, all information is believed to be accurate and up to date. Changes to the home exterior, interior, landscaping, or appliances may have occurred since the photographs were taken. Equal Housing Opportunity.



