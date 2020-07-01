All apartments in Thousand Oaks
2882 Silk Oak Avenue

2882 Silk Oak Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2882 Silk Oak Avenue, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Lang Ranch

Amenities

hardwood floors
pool
playground
fireplace
Fantastic 4 bedroom home in the highly desired Eagleridge tract of Lang Ranch. Double door entry. Large living room with vaulted ceilings, tons of natural light from the many windows, custom window treatments and hardwood flooring. Open and airy dining area with recessed lighting. Cozy family room with fireplace, recessed lighting and beautiful mountain views. The large kitchen opens to the family room and eat in kitchen also with beautiful mountain views. Downstairs bedroom with direct bathroom/shower access. Upstairs offers a huge master bedroom with a nice sitting area and 2 more bedrooms and open loft. Home backs to open space with 180 degree mountain view. Gated community with community pool and playground. Lang Ranch elementary.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2882 Silk Oak Avenue have any available units?
2882 Silk Oak Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 2882 Silk Oak Avenue have?
Some of 2882 Silk Oak Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, pool, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2882 Silk Oak Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2882 Silk Oak Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2882 Silk Oak Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2882 Silk Oak Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 2882 Silk Oak Avenue offer parking?
No, 2882 Silk Oak Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2882 Silk Oak Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2882 Silk Oak Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2882 Silk Oak Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2882 Silk Oak Avenue has a pool.
Does 2882 Silk Oak Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2882 Silk Oak Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2882 Silk Oak Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2882 Silk Oak Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

