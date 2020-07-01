2882 Silk Oak Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors pool playground fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities playground pool

Fantastic 4 bedroom home in the highly desired Eagleridge tract of Lang Ranch. Double door entry. Large living room with vaulted ceilings, tons of natural light from the many windows, custom window treatments and hardwood flooring. Open and airy dining area with recessed lighting. Cozy family room with fireplace, recessed lighting and beautiful mountain views. The large kitchen opens to the family room and eat in kitchen also with beautiful mountain views. Downstairs bedroom with direct bathroom/shower access. Upstairs offers a huge master bedroom with a nice sitting area and 2 more bedrooms and open loft. Home backs to open space with 180 degree mountain view. Gated community with community pool and playground. Lang Ranch elementary.