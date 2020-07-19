Rent Calculator
286 Oakleaf Dr Apt 16
286 Oakleaf Dr
·
Location
286 Oakleaf Dr, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Central Thousand Oaks
Amenities
garbage disposal
parking
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Beautiful Studio unit freshly updated, new laminate floors, paint stove fridge range vent hood. New window treatments. Senior development must be 55 years old or older.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 286 Oakleaf Dr Apt 16 have any available units?
286 Oakleaf Dr Apt 16 doesn't have any available units at this time.
Thousand Oaks, CA
.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
Thousand Oaks Rent Report
.
What amenities does 286 Oakleaf Dr Apt 16 have?
Some of 286 Oakleaf Dr Apt 16's amenities include garbage disposal, parking, and recently renovated.
Amenities section
.
Is 286 Oakleaf Dr Apt 16 currently offering any rent specials?
286 Oakleaf Dr Apt 16 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 286 Oakleaf Dr Apt 16 pet-friendly?
No, 286 Oakleaf Dr Apt 16 is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks
.
Does 286 Oakleaf Dr Apt 16 offer parking?
Yes, 286 Oakleaf Dr Apt 16 offers parking.
Does 286 Oakleaf Dr Apt 16 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 286 Oakleaf Dr Apt 16 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 286 Oakleaf Dr Apt 16 have a pool?
Yes, 286 Oakleaf Dr Apt 16 has a pool.
Does 286 Oakleaf Dr Apt 16 have accessible units?
No, 286 Oakleaf Dr Apt 16 does not have accessible units.
Does 286 Oakleaf Dr Apt 16 have units with dishwashers?
No, 286 Oakleaf Dr Apt 16 does not have units with dishwashers.
