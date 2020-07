Amenities

pool hot tub furnished

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities pool hot tub

NEED A PLACE TO STAY WHILE WAITING FOR YOUR NEW HOME TO MOVE IN? Lovely single-family home in highly sought-after Westlake Village is now available for your short term occupancy, 60-90 days, possibly more. Beautifully furnished, pool and spa, spacious gourmet kitchen, Blue Ribbon schools, immediate occupancy possible. Home is on market for sale, tenant agrees to cooperate fully with any possible showings. (ALSO AVAILABLE FOR SALE)