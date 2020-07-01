278 Virgo Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

Nestled in a quiet cul-de-sac, this 4 bed + 3 bath (including 1 bed/bath downstairs) features updated kitchen w/ polished concrete countertops, mosaic tile backsplash, beautiful cream cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, walk-in pantry and eat-in area. Family room with fireplace, stepped down formal living and separate dining room. Master Suite with upgraded master bath that includes dual sink vanity, 2 closets (1 walk-in) and remodeled separate tub/shower area. Nice size secondary bedroomswith Jack&Jill bathroom. Spacious backyard with lush landscaping and stamped concrete, elevated covered gazebo area & separate covered patio w/gas hookups for bbq, large grassy area and mountain views. Indoor laundry room, 3 car garage w/ workbench, & tile roof. Home also offers vaulted/volume ceilings, tile flooring on entire downstairs and upstairs with carpet. Fabulous location surrounded by mountains and near California Lutheran University, hiking/biking trails, and award winning schools! Gardener included. Come make it yours!