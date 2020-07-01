All apartments in Thousand Oaks
278 Virgo Court

278 Virgo Court · No Longer Available
Location

278 Virgo Court, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Wildwood

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Nestled in a quiet cul-de-sac, this 4 bed + 3 bath (including 1 bed/bath downstairs) features updated kitchen w/ polished concrete countertops, mosaic tile backsplash, beautiful cream cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, walk-in pantry and eat-in area. Family room with fireplace, stepped down formal living and separate dining room. Master Suite with upgraded master bath that includes dual sink vanity, 2 closets (1 walk-in) and remodeled separate tub/shower area. Nice size secondary bedroomswith Jack&Jill bathroom. Spacious backyard with lush landscaping and stamped concrete, elevated covered gazebo area & separate covered patio w/gas hookups for bbq, large grassy area and mountain views. Indoor laundry room, 3 car garage w/ workbench, & tile roof. Home also offers vaulted/volume ceilings, tile flooring on entire downstairs and upstairs with carpet. Fabulous location surrounded by mountains and near California Lutheran University, hiking/biking trails, and award winning schools! Gardener included. Come make it yours!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 278 Virgo Court have any available units?
278 Virgo Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 278 Virgo Court have?
Some of 278 Virgo Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 278 Virgo Court currently offering any rent specials?
278 Virgo Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 278 Virgo Court pet-friendly?
No, 278 Virgo Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 278 Virgo Court offer parking?
Yes, 278 Virgo Court offers parking.
Does 278 Virgo Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 278 Virgo Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 278 Virgo Court have a pool?
No, 278 Virgo Court does not have a pool.
Does 278 Virgo Court have accessible units?
No, 278 Virgo Court does not have accessible units.
Does 278 Virgo Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 278 Virgo Court has units with dishwashers.

